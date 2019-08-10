TWIN FALLS — GCAM Plasma will hold its annual open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at 771 North College Road. The community is invited to take a look at the facility, get information on life saving plasma donations and have some fun while doing it. All ages are welcome to attend and learn about something new.
There will be food, games and lots of prizes to raffle off. Other local businesses will have booths set up and will hand out free samples, merchandise and prizes.
There are still a few spots available for local businesses that may want to set up a booth and connect with the community. For more information, call 208-316-7786.
GCAM Plasma compensates donors for their plasma donation. Frequent donors can earn up to $300 a month while also saving lives. The collected plasma is used to make medications for those who suffer from autoimmune diseases and other illnesses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.