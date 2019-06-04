TWIN FALLS — When planting vegetables this year, gardeners are encouraged to “Plant a Row for the Hungry.”
The Magic Valley Master Gardeners of Twin Falls offered tomato plants at the Twin Falls Farmers Market on Saturday, along with information on the “Plant a Row for the Hungry” program.
“They’re here once a month,” said Sabrina Davis, organizer of the Farmers Market at the College of Southern Idaho campus. “They’re doing a lot for the community.”
In conjunction with the University of Idaho Extension office, the Master Gardeners endeavor to support more than 15 food pantries, shelters and senior centers in the Magic Valley.
“It’s about people helping people,” said Katherine Stevenson, member of the Master Gardeners and a volunteer with two of the organizations.
“Plant a Row for the Hungry” originated in 1995 with the Association for Garden Communicators in New York. Currently, more than 350 volunteer organizations participate, with the intent being to plant an extra row of vegetables in gardens specifically for local food relief organizations.
“The hungry are here,” Steveson said. It’s a fact many don’t like to think about, but it’s true, she added.
The process is simple, explained Andy West, extension educator. Once the vegetables are harvested, they may be taken to any of the organizations on the Master Gardeners’ list.
In the case of the senior centers, for instance, the vegetables would be used to augment the menu for the seniors, with any excess available to be taken home and used in their own kitchens, Stevenson said.
The list of organizations benefiting from Plant a Row for the Hungry can be obtained from the Extension office by calling 208-734-9590.
