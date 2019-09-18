Other than poachers, it’s hard to think of people who go after endangered species with murderous intent. Most species facing extinction simply lose their habitat in the name of “human progress.”
In Dickens Christmas Carol, when the ghost of Jacob Marley voices regret at his own past greed, Ebenezer defends him, saying, “But you were always a good man of business, Jacob.” Jacob’s view, however, had broadened since their time together in mortal life. “‘Business,’ cried the Ghost. ‘Mankind was my business. The common welfare was my business. Charity, mercy, forbearance and benevolence, were, all, my business.”
We still single out entrepreneurs for glory: Carnegie, Rockefeller, Ford, Gates, Jobs, those who brought us railroads, cars, steel, oil and gas, computers and smartphones. As Henry David Thoreau mused in Walden, “If a man walks in the woods for love of them half of each day, he is in danger of being regarded as a loafer. But if he spends his days as a speculator, shearing off those woods and making the earth bald before her time, he is deemed an industrious and enterprising citizen.”
When the classicist and religious scholar, Hugh Nibley, took part in a Clean Air Symposium at Brigham Young University in 1989, he chastised Geneva Steel for polluting the air in Utah County. Later in a letter to the Provo Daily Herald, Nibley wrote: “Recently, indignant citizens have been reminding me of ‘what has made this country great.’ Unfortunately, they can only tell me what has made it rich — a very different thing, as Socrates would tell you.”
Around the globe, skirmishes are being fought over land use, with mining and timber interests pitted against conservationists. In America, the Trump Administration feels that things have swung too far to the side of conservationists and wants more wilderness land available for development. Likewise, in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro has accelerated the rate of deforestation in the Amazon Rainforest. With similar deforestation taking place throughout parts of South America, East Asia and Africa, scientists worry about the earth’s continued ability to provide adequate oxygen and sequester enough carbon to sustain life.
Since Adam and Eve were placed in the Garden, we have multiplied and replenished the earth so well that our actions now threaten to overwhelm the earth’s capacity to meet the demands of our unchecked growth. What does our moral sense tell us? Is it moral to allow many species to perish so that ours can grow unimpeded? Or do we expand our understanding of what it means to be our brother’s keeper so that it includes all living beings?
You have free articles remaining.
Major religious groups are increasingly getting involved. Some were involved before environmentalism became a cause. Hinduism and Buddhism have at their core a respect for all living things. In the Roman Catholic Church, the Franciscan Order — following the example of 12th century St. Francis of Assisi, has consistently encouraged followers to treat all living things as sacred. In 1952, the Lutheran theologian, physician and humanitarian Albert Schweitzer was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his philosophy of reverence for life.
In 1997, Bartholomew 1, Archbishop of Constantinople and leader of the Eastern Orthodox Church, declared: “For humans to cause species to become extinct and to destroy biological diversity of God’s creation, ... for humans to contaminate the Earth’s waters, its land, its air, and its life with poisonous substances — these are sins.”
Other denominations have issued similar statements reminding followers of their Christian duty to protect nature. Many Christians have launched environmental initiatives, either sponsored by the denomination’s central leadership or through grassroots movements. In 1995 when congress first tried to weaken the Endangered Species Act, Cal DeWitt, a guiding light of the Evangelical Environmental Network, appeared on Fox Morning News, declaring, “The Endangered Species Act is our Noah’s Ark.” Later, Richard Cizik, vice president of Governmental Affairs for the U.S. National Association of Evangelicals, called on all Christians to become “environmental stewards.”
Former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams told Christians to “celebrate and care for every part of God’s creation.” Pope Benedict XVI of the Roman Catholic Church likewise stressed “the safeguarding of creation.” Probably the pre-eminent religious environmentalist of our time, Thomas Berry, a Catholic priest of the Passionist Order, placed man not above but within a “communion of subjects” that included all life forms.
The fight to protect endangered species includes members of many other Christian denominations, but it is not simply a Christian phenomenon. Jewish, Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, Atheist, Agnostic and Christian environmentalists, all agree that allowing species to perish when we could protect them reflects moral failure, and all share a sense of urgency in working together to save those species.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.