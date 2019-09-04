It is difficult to see the Trump administration’s overhaul of the 1973 Endangered Species Act as a response to the will of the people. That act, which Richard Nixon signed into law, had almost unprecedented bipartisan support — passing 390 to 12 in the House of Representatives and 92 to 0 in the Senate. In signing the act into law, President Nixon issued a statement that said in part, “Nothing is more priceless and more worthy of preservation than the rich array of animal life with which our country has been blessed.”
Of course, the act protected endangered plants and other life forms besides animals, but Nixon’s focus on animals made sense. The public had become aware that several iconic North American animals were in danger of going extinct. They included the bald eagle, grizzly bear, American alligator, California condor and whooping crane.
Since that time, some Americans have become indignant when they learn that it’s not just the iconic, cute and adorable that have received protection under the act. They read sensationalist posts, blogs and articles about some obscure plant, snail, mussel, or insect that has also found protection. “Why are we protecting the ugly and obscure?” they ask.
Why should we want to keep endangered life forms from extinction? Critics will point out that extinctions are natural and have occurred throughout earth’s history. Evolutionary biologists estimate that 99% of all species that have ever lived are now extinct. So, why the fuss?
One distinction that needs clarification is the rate at which extinctions occur. For 3 to 4 billion years, species have come and gone. There have been five major extinction catastrophes in the past that saw a dramatic rise in the rate of lost species. Today, we are witnessing the sixth great extinction catastrophe. Biologists estimate that the current rate of extinction is much greater than ever in the past. Scientists refer to the current geological epic as the Holocene era which started about 11,650 years ago following the last ice age. However, many scientists want to see that era renamed the Anthropocene Era, to draw attention to the fact that, unlike earlier catastrophes, this catastrophe, with its accelerated rate of extinction, points to the growth and behavior of one species, homo sapiens, man.
The irony is hard to miss. Life on earth has been evolving for over 3 billion years. Man’s stay on earth is measured in thousands. Yet, no other life form in the earth’s history has impacted its environment or its biodiversity as has man. Our species has grown and prospered like no other in earth’s history. From a small tribe of higher primates, fighting for survival in a hostile environment, our species has grown to a population of over 7 billion.
This has required food, clothing and shelter for all of us. To meet those needs, we have built sprawling cities across the globe, huge mazes of concrete, steel, glass, wood, and synthetics, with paved streets, sidewalks, parking lots, and all connected with vast networks of highways and secondary roads, bridges, tunnels, railroad tracks and airports.
Meanwhile, to feed our people, we have wiped out many major game animals, have created, on an industrial scale, farms and ranches for cattle, dairy herds, sheep, chickens, turkeys and other animals essential for food production. We have mined and often depleted fish and seafood stocks in the oceans, lakes and rivers, have converted woodlands and meadows into agricultural fields for grains, potatoes, rice and sugar.
Besides those species that have been hunted to extinction, many species have gone extinct because we have taken away their habitat, poisoned their habitat with pesticides or polluted those habitats with our industrial and private waste.
People believed that when we took land for our needs, life forms left behind could find new homes. That was a myth. During the 20th century, the primary focus of biologists shifted from studying individual species to entire ecosystems, all life forms within a specific habitat. That shift reflected a growing understanding that many life forms are tied to a specific habitat. They evolved to fill a niche within that habitat. Take away their habitat and they are doomed.
Chemical poisoning through pesticides has also taken its toll. Starting with the 1962 publication of Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring, Americans slowly became aware of the devastation to wildlife caused by widespread use of DDT and other pesticides. As Carson had shown, those pesticides should be called biocides. They kill living tissue. By 1973, mounting data had drawn stark attention to the long-term collateral damage caused by pesticides.
Next week, I will discuss economic reasons for protecting those species that still share this planet with us. In subsequent columns, I will consider scientific, moral and aesthetic arguments.
