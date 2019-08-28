Two issues, unrelated except for their focus on diversity, hit our news in the last several weeks. First, a group of 28 Idaho Legislators signed a letter written by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, and addressed to incoming Boise State University president Marlene Tromp — encouraging her to abandon university diversity programs because those programs “highlight differences” between groups, draw attention to group grievances and go counter to the “Idaho way.”
Second, the Trump Administration overhauled the Endangered Species Act of 1973 that has provided protection for many species of plants and animals that conservationists have identified as being in danger of extinction. The changes include allowing the government to consider the economic cost of protecting a species in deciding whether to enforce the terms of the act. Critics argue that the overhaul could put in peril many species that found protection under the act.
Next week, I will focus on why endangered species matter. For now, I will focus on the issue of diversity itself. I am loath to wade into the political debate other than to suggest what nature has taught us. Nature has been experimenting with diversity issues for over 3 billion years, not through conscious analysis but through constant trial and error. Its preference is clear: nature favors diversity and routinely punishes lack of diversity.
For centuries, naturalists treated species of plants and animals in isolation. It wasn’t until the late 19th century, starting with Alexander van Humboldt and Charles Darwin, that the focus broadened to include ecosystems in which plants and animals live together in communities. The new science of ecology asks how plants and animals within a community compete and cooperate and how many species have co-evolved with other species so that their fates are linked.
Why would nature punish lack of diversity? The less complex any community of plants and animals, the more vulnerable it is to pests and disease. What nature has taught us is that diversity provides safety and stability. Let’s take one example.
From the middle ages through the first half of the 19th century, the specter of starvation haunted Europe. The cultivation and hybridization of potatoes was one game changer. Its emergence in Europe was like a magic bullet. In Ireland, where famine and starvation had always been present, potatoes kept starvation at bay for years. As Michael Pollan details the story in his illuminating The Botany of Desire, “Not only did the agriculture and diet of the Irish come to depend utterly on the potato, but they depended almost completely on one kind of potato, the Lumper.” Unfortunately, the Lumper had no resistance to the fungus phytophthora infestans, the blight that ravaged Ireland in 1845, 1846 and 1848. Over 1 million Irish men, women and children died of starvation during those three years.
As Pollan notes, “It was not the potato so much as potato monoculture that sowed the seeds of Ireland’s disaster.” In nature, disease and pests may kill some individuals, but they don’t wipe out entire communities. However, a monoculture provides an ideal environment for rapid transmission of disease and pests. Unfortunately, what has enabled our human population to soar to over 7 billion today is monoculture farming with its economies of scale and inherent risks.
Monoculture farmers rely on science to deal with the risks. Organic chemists work tirelessly to produce new and improved pesticides to deal with identified threats. However, nature has fought back. The efforts of chemists have been matched if not surpassed by the mutating ability of microbes, insects, weeds and other living organisms. Medical science now faces a growing population of microbes that are resistant to virtually every antibiotic in our arsenal. Nature has not survived for 3 billion years by putting all its eggs in one basket but through a relentless pursuit of maximum diversity among species and the ability of many species, including many microbes and insects, to mutate rapidly.
The history of civilizations also reflects the power of Nature’s strategy. Today, some of the most vibrant societies on earth are multicultural democracies, The United States of America, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, India and Indonesia. Meanwhile, most of the war-torn and troubled nations on earth are in regions — from the Middle East, to the Arabian Peninsula, Ireland, the Balkans and most of Africa — which reflect the brutal dynamics of monocultures. Even in those multi-cultural democracies, there are voices calling for a return to ethnic, religious, or cultural purity, to a monoculture.
Many historians have argued that a key to America’s rise as a global power was precisely its diversity. We have achieved a hard fought, multi-cultural, multi-ethnic, multi-racial, and multi-religious nation which has become the envy of the world. The interplay of these diverse forces has contributed to America’s greatness. Today, most Americans see that diversity as a major competitive advantage. In some ways, we are absorbing the lessons of nature. Only time will tell – unless time runs out.
