Apple growers face many challenges. One that is plaguing Magic Valley growers this summer is early fruit drop. Apples start dropping off the tree before they are ripe or even fully grown. Often the flesh has softened and is less tasty than normal.
There are many factors that can trigger early fruit drop: excessive fruit load, excessive summer pruning, insect damage, diseases and extremes in weather. For Magic Valley, the prolonged summer heat wave is the most probable culprit in this increase in early fruit drop.
The growth of plants, like that of animals, is regulated by hormones. One important plant hormone is ethylene, a hydrocarbon gas, commonly referred to as the ripening hormone. Ethylene gas triggers several changes in apples. It softens the texture of the flesh, intensifies flavor, changes color, typically from green to red and forms an abscission layer in the stem which will eventually help free the apple from the tree. Ethylene triggers the production of enzymes that break down complex sugars that hold cell walls together in that abscission layer. As these complex sugars are broken down, the stem loses strength and is easily broken by wind or simply by the weight of the apple hanging from it. The more ethylene gas is produced, the more rapid these changes occur.
The workings of ethylene are well known. If you have fruit you don’t want to ripen too fast, you don’t put it in the fridge with other ripening fruit that will give off ethylene gas. The ethylene gas would speed up the ripening process. However, if you want an apple to ripen quickly, putting it with other ripening fruit helps. You can also put it in a paper bag and close the bag. This will concentrate the ethylene gas and again accelerate ripening.
Scientists have known for some time that heat stress triggers the production of ethylene. The likelihood of heat stress depends on the heat tolerance of the apple variety in question. There are apple varieties suited to cool climates. There are also apple varieties, like pink lady, Cox’s Orange Pippin, Braeburn and Granny Smith, that are suited to warm climates and are quite heat-resistant. Cool climate varieties, like honey crisp, Macintosh, honey gold, Cranberry Pippin, Imperial Yellow and Winter Jon, are quite vulnerable to heat stress. The sustained heat of July and August in the Magic Valley has led to greater than normal output of ethylene gas and consequently to early fruit drop.
When shopping for an apple tree, buyers face a dilemma. They will find cultivars that are cold hardy and well suited to northern climates. They will also find some that are heat tolerant and suited for dry southern climates. Back in 1914, Luther Burbank suggested what was needed. “It would be well,” he wrote, “if fruit growers in each geographical section would raise and test new (apple) seedlings, and introduce and experiment with new varieties produced elsewhere, aiming always to select those best adapted to the requirements of the particular locality.”
In southern Idaho, we make choices based on our typical annual temperature range. We pay more attention to cold hardiness that heat tolerance. We want trees that will survive our winters. We also know that many cultivars have minimum chilling requirements that our Idaho winters meet. However, many of these cool climate apples become seriously heat stressed if summer temperatures soar into the 80’s and 90’s.
Making matter worse, we often keep the same irrigation schedule whether it is 70 or 95 degrees. At 95 degrees heat stress tends to be coupled with drought stress as our apple trees are probably not getting the water they need. You will often see this in leaves which begin to wilt, curl and brown.
Some apple growers have not only seen more early fruit drop this summer but a greater than normal infestation of coddling moths. If you have worms in your apples, the damage done by those worms will also increase the amount of ethylene gas produced, again accelerating changes that contribute to early fruit drop.
We hope this summer’s heat wave has been an anomaly and that next summer will return to normal. However, with mounting evidence pointing to global warming as a reality, we may find that we have many cool climate plants that will experience increasing levels of heat stress over the coming years. We may be looking at a new normal.
