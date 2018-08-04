We are in the most intense time of the year for water use in our landscapes and gardens. Day after day of 90-plus degree weather, hot sun, long days and sometimes a breeze makes for extremely high plant water use. Shortness of water under these conditions can lead to plant stress, foliage burn and even plant death. It is a struggle to keep the yard looking presentable, keep the plants alive, and still save water. It requires knowledge, a few tools, attention, and action.
First, repair all leaks in the irrigation system whether it is an elaborate underground system or a network of hoses and sprinklers. Get the water to where it is needed, not leaking someplace where it is wasted. Sometimes all this takes is a new supply of rubber washers!
Next, consider how much water and when. One thing for sure: standing in the yard squirting the hose on the plants does nothing but cool the operator. It is an inefficient and ineffective method of irrigation! It does not apply enough water in a way that reaches the root system. Use your irrigation system to apply the right amount of water at the right time.
Do not water too often or too much at one time! Use only as much water as necessary and apply it only when plants need it. To find out how much water is applied with your particular irrigation system, set out some straight sided, shallow cans (like tuna cans) in the sprinkler pattern. Irrigate for 15 minutes or longer and see the depth of water that was applied. This allows you to run your sprinkler long enough to apply the right amount of water.
To determine the amount of water to apply, you will need to know how your soil uses the moisture. Sandy soil holds about 1 inch of available water per foot of depth, while the same foot of silt loam holds 2 inches and clay loam holds slightly more. So, in silt loam soil (which is common in our area) add 2 inches of water to wet one foot of soil (4 inches for 2 feet, etc). When soil still has some available moisture, it will need less than 2 inches at irrigation for one foot of soil to be “water-filled”. It is important to irrigate before the water in the soil is completely depleted. You do not want your plants to run out of available water!
How much water do the plants use? Plants use less water during cool cloudy days than on hot sunny days. The most grass will ever use on a hot and sunny day is around 0.3 of an inch. If you have applied 3 inches of water (soaking your silt loam soil to 1 ½ feet) and have 3 hot days after that, is it time to water? If the grass used 0.3 inch per day, in those 3 days it used 0.9 inch. Keep in mind in a healthy grass, roots are in the top 18 inches of soil. The grass used slightly less than 1 inch of water, so you can wait to irrigate. Theoretically speaking, water will not be required for 10 days after the initial irrigation, even with hot sunny weather. However, all plants have root systems developed by past watering techniques. Your grass may not have an 18-inch deep root system and you will need to water sooner. Refilling the top 18” of soil as needed and letting the plants use that water before irrigating again, will promote a deep water-efficient root system — even if you don’t have one now.
The water absorbing roots of all ornamental plants are typically 18 inches to 2 feet deep and in trees and shrubs they extend horizontally for some distance. If your trees and shrubs are in the lawn area, remember that you are watering for 2 root systems and plan accordingly. Water those areas more frequently (plan on at least twice the water use) with a deeper soaking periodically to wet the soil 3 to 4 feet deep for the deep tree roots. Besides using soil type and water applied as a rule, use how the plants look as a final guide. Water-stressed plants “sag” or wilt and often foliage color will change when they are under stress. Observe your plants carefully in many conditions to be able to detect when your ornamentals need water.
For extra study on landscape irrigation, the University of Idaho has two publications on their website at www.uidaho.edu/extension/publications. There are charts, tables and graphs to explain the ins and outs of this topic. Look for CIS 1098: Watering Home Lawns and Landscapes and CIS 1157: Watering Home Lawns: How Much and How Often.
