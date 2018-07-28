Go back a generation or two and Magic Valley had few people and endless sagebrush desert. There was plenty of water deep within the Snake River Gorge, but that hardly touched the landscape surface above. Then came the dams: Milner, Minidoka, Mormon, Magic and others. Tied to the dams were the irrigation reservoirs that fed hundreds of canals that turned the sagebrush dessert into an agricultural oasis.
The available water seemed endless, and those early farmers and settlers eagerly exploited this liquid wealth. As our population has burgeoned and agricultural interests, dairies and factories have required more and more water, we find ourselves undergoing a reluctant and painful paradigm shift. The water that flowed like an infinite gift to our forebears, now comes into focus as a finite and diminishing resource.
A U.S. Geological Survey report issued in 2010 determined that Idaho led the nation in per capita water consumption, with residents using a daily average of 168 gallons of water per person. That statistic reflected Idaho’s low population and plentiful farmland. However, Idaho is now the fastest growing state in the nation, and the amount of water required for residential use is growing significantly. According to xeriscape gardening expert Connie Ellefson, nearly half of the water employed for domestic use ends up on lawns and gardens and half of that is “applied unnecessarily or wasted.”
As gardeners, there are things that we can all do to protect our dwindling water supply.
1. Use less water on lawns. Two deep applications of water per week is normally sufficient during the summer months. More frequent irrigation encourages shallow root growth, leaving turfgrass less drought tolerant. The excess water also depletes needed oxygen from the root zone and can wash out nitrogen, inhibiting plant growth and polluting the groundwater.
2. Don’t panic if you see parts of the lawn turn from green to straw-brown during the hottest parts of the summer. The grass isn’t dying. Cool season grasses go dormant when stressed with high temperatures. They are very drought tolerant, and this is their way of coping with the heat. When the weather cools, they will green up nicely. Trying to keep cool-season grasses green in 90°F weather through frequent irrigation is fighting against nature.
3. Know your plants’ water needs and group plants together that have similar needs. If you plant a water hog in with more drought tolerant plants, you will over water and stress most of the plants in keeping the water hog alive.
4. Consider a xeriscape garden. This doesn’t mean, gravel, big rocks and a couple of pathetic looking cacti. A xeriscape garden includes plants that were designed by nature to thrive on the amount of moisture nature provides in your specific region. In our area, that means 10 – 14 inches of moisture annually. Many xeriscape plants are native, meaning that they are part of the natural flora of the area. Others have been introduced from other parts of the world but have been shown to do well in areas with soil, weather and precipitation patterns like ours.
5. Consider plants that are drought tolerant. This means that they can tolerate a certain amount of drought without dying. During periods of drought, they may look stressed, but when moisture returns, they will perk up. The selection of such plants is broad and includes trees, shrubs, ornamental grasses, and flowering plants like yarrow, bee balm, salvias, lavender, and coneflowers. Local nurseries can help you find appropriate drought tolerant plants that add color and beauty to your garden.
6. Water in the cool of the morning when there is little wind, evaporation is minimal, and foliage can dry quickly.
7. In planning your landscape, consider a drip system rather than overhead sprinklers. You want the water to get to the roots, not the leaves. Water on foliage invites fungal infections. Drip systems are more efficient, reduce water loss through evaporation, and are safer for your plants.
8. Periodically, aerate lawn and garden areas and add organic matter in the form of finished compost or topsoil. This will help relieve soil compaction, and provide a better balance of air, water and nutrients in the root zone.
For additional ideas on water-conserving plants, visit the Idaho Botanical Garden located in Boise. There you will find the Western Waterwise Garden, housed within the boundaries of the Lewis and Clark Native Plant Garden. It features drought-tolerant plants native to the western states. Within the IBG there is also the Idaho Native Plant Garden which features native grasses, forbs, trees, and shrubs, native to our high desert climate.
Garden Wise is presented by the Magic Valley Master Gardener Association. We will try to answer questions of general interest submitted by the community. Please submit questions to gardenwise@cableone.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.