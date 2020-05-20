Garden Wise: Vegetable Gardening Starts with Good Soil

How much compost should you add and how often? In garden areas, 5 – 8” of compost can be incorporated into the top foot of soil annually. Fall application is optimal though not critical. Some homeowners have had excellent results with several small top dressings of compost (1-2” per application) spread out over the growing season. Gardeners who mulch usually add a 2 to 6” layer in the spring or early summer.

Organic matter is the key to good soil which in turn is the key to successful vegetable gardening. Remember, soil organisms get their fuel from organic matter. As they eat and break it down, they discharge nutrients back into the soil in forms plant roots can use. The more organic matter you put in your soil, the more vibrant the community of soil organisms will be. Bacterial populations, for example, soar when new organic matter is incorporated into soil and drop rapidly when that matter has been processed.

A healthy community of soil organisms is essential for healthy soil. Along with breaking down organic matter into available plant nutrients, they aerate the soil and improve the soil’s water and air retention capacity while improving water drainage throughout the garden. As you add organic matter to your vegetable beds, you are helping the entire symbiotic ecosystem of living things within your garden. That is the foundation of healthy gardening.

There is little danger of adding too much organic matter to your soil. Optimal loam soil would have 4 to 6% organic matter. In southern Idaho, organic matter typically constitutes 1 to 2% of soil. Keep it coming!

Garden Wise is presented by the Magic Valley Master Gardener Association.

