Garden Wise: Using the allium family: onions, chives, garlic and leeks

It doesn’t take a person long to learn the smell of an onion. Once this smell is learned it is easy to identify the other members of the allium family. Some individuals cannot stand the smell of onions or other alliums. It is the same for many insects. Plants in the allium family can be used to deter pests away from desired crops or plants. The smell of alliums also can mask the scent of the desired host plant and the insects cannot find them. This is known as allelopathy and is used in plant associations, but that is an article for another day.

One question that I get regularly is why I can’t purchase onions from certain plant catalogs or online companies. The answer is plant quarantines. Southwestern Idaho and eastern Oregon produce more commercial onions than any other region of the United States. To protect our onion production the Idaho Department of Agriculture is trying to keep white rot out of Idaho. This disease is transported in allium bulbs and sets, but not on seed. The reason we do not want this in Idaho is that the sclerotia from the fungus can live in the soil for up to 30 years, making growing allium species in that area extremely difficult. The only control option is to prevent it from getting here. For further information on plant quarantines in Idaho, please visit extension.uidaho.edu/publishing/pdf/CIS/CIS1183.pdf. This disease was identified in a field in northern Idaho last year, but that has been determined to be an isolated event.