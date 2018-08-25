Idaho’s health is tied to its trees. The lumber industry may not be what it was in earlier times, but it is still vital to Idaho’s economy, and the aesthetic and recreational value of Idaho’s forests is beyond measure. You cannot describe Idaho without reference to those forests. Besides millions of acres of forested land in private hands, there are 30 state parks and 11 national forests and parks in Idaho. National forests alone account for 40 percent of Idaho’s landmass.
Trees are classified as either evergreen or deciduous. Evergreens (conifers or cone-bearing trees) have needles instead of the broad leaves associated with hardwood trees like cherry and walnut. Evergreen trees keep their needles year-round. Evergreen trees tend to grow faster, and their wood tends to be less dense than the wood of slower growing deciduous trees. For this reason, evergreens are called softwood trees and deciduous trees are called hardwood trees.
Idaho has many deciduous or hardwood trees represented in its forests. However, with its varied elevations, climate, and seasonal changes, Idaho is particularly well designed for evergreen softwood trees. Because softwoods do not shed their leaves in the fall as the hardwoods do, they provide year-round color and beauty. Although neighboring Washington landed the nickname, “the evergreen state,” it could apply equally well to Idaho.
Each tree species found in Idaho’s evergreen forests has a preferred growing range. Many factors contribute to the suitability of a growing range for each species. Soil composition, pH, moisture, slope, wind, competition between species and elevation help to define a tree’s preferred neighborhood. The importance of elevation, for example, is easy to observe. As elevation increases, temperatures drop, and moisture increases. Cold tolerant trees that require more water dominate the higher elevations. Heat tolerant species that can adjust to drier soils control the lower elevations.
When we think of the species that make up our evergreen forests, we often think first of the pines. Some people say “pine trees” when referring to any evergreens. While Idaho’s softwood forests contain pines: ponderosa (Pinus ponderosa), lodgepole (Pinus contorta), and western white pine (Pinus monticola), for example, they are also home to many species that add variety to those forests without dominating. These include western hemlock (Tsuga heterophylla) — state tree of Washington, western larch (Larix occidentalis), also called the “tamarack,” western red cedar (Thuja plicata), Rocky Mountain juniper (Juniperus scopulorum), Engelmann spruce (Picea engelmannii), and Colorado blue spruce (Picea pungens). Today, however, not even the pines rule the forest. The western white pine was once the dominant tree in Idaho’s forests. It was designated as our State Tree in 1935. Later, disaster struck in the form of a disease called White Pine Blister Rust. By the end of the 20th century, over 90 percent of the Western White Pine forests were gone. Today, thanks to Idaho’s forestry research, blister-rust-resistant white pines are being planted to replace some of those lost giants. The western white pine wasn’t alone in facing disaster. Those once celebrated forests of lodgepole pine and ponderosa pine have been similarly devastated, in this case by the Western pine beetle.
Today, the king of Idaho’s evergreen forests is found among the firs. Most Idaho forests are sprawling fir forests. They include true fir trees like grand fir (Abies grandis) and sub-alpine fir (Abies lasiocarpa), but those trees don’t dominate. The alpha of Idaho’s fir forests is the Douglas fir (Pseudotsuga menziesii) which turns out not a fir tree at all. For years, botanists debated among themselves how to classify this tree. At various times it was called a pine, a spruce, a fir and a hemlock. Finally, it was given its own genus — Pseudotsuga — or false hemlock. Douglas fir is currently the most prevalent forest tree in Idaho. It can be found in extensive pure stands or in a mixed forest with other species. It has always been a dominant player in the forests of Idaho, and as the great forests of western white pine, lodgepole and ponderosa pine have receded, those forests have given way to Douglas fir.
What major lessons can we learn from those evergreen trees of Idaho’s majestic forests? For starters, pay attention to nature. In nature, living organisms fight it out. Some make it. Some don’t. Making it requires inherent qualities of health. However, the critical factor is almost always site suitability. Survivors are well suited for the site they occupy. Whether we are planting a tree, shrub, vegetable seedling or flowering plant, site suitability is factor number one. The second most important factor is resistance to biological threats. Know what those threats are and choose a resistant variety if available or choose a species less vulnerable to major biological threats.
