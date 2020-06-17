Garden Wise: Treat pesticides as a last resort

Recently, an acquaintance asked me how she could sterilize her garden. I asked her what her purpose was. She was talking to a neighbor about insects she had seen in her garden when her neighbor mentioned that she probably even had bacteria in her garden. The word “bacteria” made her skin crawl.
Homeowners often want to eliminate insects, bacteria, fungi and other organisms from their gardens. Stores will gladly sell them insecticides, fungicides, antibiotic sprays — all sorts of chemical pesticides.
However, declaring war on all these organisms is shortsighted. In the case of bacteria, we might associate bacteria with disease. However, bacteria are the mortar that holds the entire web of life together. In the soil and the oceans, bacteria play a critical role in decomposing organic matter so that the constituent parts can be used by other living organisms. Bacteria are the prime movers in cycling some of the basic elements necessary for life, like nitrogen and carbon, making them available to plants and animals.
Look at our own bodies. Scientists estimate that there are ten times as many bacterial cells in or on our bodies as there are cells in our bodies. While there are some nasty bacteria on our skin, in our nose and throat, and digestive system, most of the bacteria in those areas play a protective role, devouring nasty bacteria.
Though fungi cause many plant diseases, fungi are essential to healthy plant life. You may notice roots of vascular plants covered with fungi. The fungi and the plant have formed a mutually beneficial relationship. These fungi are called “mycorrhiza” to describe this symbiotic partnership. Mycorrhizal relationships are the norm in the plant world. Roughly 90% of all land plants are in such mutually beneficial relationships with fungi.
In mycorrhizal associations, the plant captures energy from the sun and supplies it to the fungus in the form of carbohydrates. In exchange, the fungi provide the plant with water and nutrients. Most mycorrhizal mycelia are much smaller in diameter than the smallest roots or root hairs of plants. They can access soil that plant roots cannot reach and cover more surface, thus increasing absorption of nutrients and moisture. Some fungi secrete organic acids that dissolve or even chelate many ions, releasing them from minerals by ion exchange. This capacity of mycorrhizae is especially important in nutrient-poor soils.
Fungal networks can boost their host plant’s immune systems. When a fungus colonizes a plant’s roots, it often triggers the production of defensive chemicals that make plants more resistant to disease and to predation.
Insects can devour plants and transmit dangerous bacteria, fungi and viruses. However, insects are essential to plant health. Countless plants have evolved to attract insect pollinators, and those insects are essential for the survival of those plant species.
Remember, garden pesticides kill the good and the bad. They kill indiscriminately, disrupting the web of life. A healthy ecosystem is teaming with life: fungi, bacteria, protozoa, viruses, insects, plants and animals of all kinds. We need that dynamic ecosystem.
For a pathogen to infect a plant, it needs favorable conditions. It needs a susceptible host and an environment conducive to disease development. A weak, stressed or genetically inadequate host is vulnerable. Any stressful environmental condition makes the plant more susceptible. Such conditions include temperature (too high or too low) moisture and fertilizer (too much or too little), inadequate air circulation, etc.
If the host is strong and the environment conducive to health, the plant can usually defeat the pathogen. There are several things the home gardener can do to tip the scales in the plant’s favor. Monitor your garden regularly. The earlier you address a problem, the easier it is to eliminate. Remove dead and dying leaves and ground debris. Rotate crops regularly to avoid the buildup of soil-based pests.
Plant nectar-producing flowers near susceptible plants to attract beneficial insects. You want good insects to come to your rescue, ladybugs lacewings, syrphid flies, predaceous midges, hoverflies, aphid mummies and parasitic wasps.
Use chemical pesticides only as a last resort. Start with the least toxic option available. Many gardeners have found a simple insecticidal soap (water and a small amount of liquid detergent) effective in suppressing garden pests. If you feel the problem warrants a chemical pesticide, read the label carefully and follow instructions. Make sure the label indicates that this insecticide is appropriate for the specific pest or problem you are trying to control. Make sure you have accurately identified the problem before applying a chemical solution. Much of the misuse of pesticides stems from misdiagnoses. If you have a pest but aren’t sure what it is or how to deal with it, call the County Extension office, 208-734-9590. Extension staff will help directly or give you the schedule and location of master gardeners available to provide help.
Garden Wise is presented by the Magic Valley Master Gardener Association. We will try to answer questions of general interest submitted by the community. Email questions to gardenwise@cableone.net.
