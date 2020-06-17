Garden Wise: Treat pesticides as a last resort

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recently, an acquaintance asked me how she could sterilize her garden. I asked her what her purpose was. She was talking to a neighbor about insects she had seen in her garden when her neighbor mentioned that she probably even had bacteria in her garden. The word “bacteria” made her skin crawl.

Homeowners often want to eliminate insects, bacteria, fungi and other organisms from their gardens. Stores will gladly sell them insecticides, fungicides, antibiotic sprays — all sorts of chemical pesticides.

However, declaring war on all these organisms is shortsighted. In the case of bacteria, we might associate bacteria with disease. However, bacteria are the mortar that holds the entire web of life together. In the soil and the oceans, bacteria play a critical role in decomposing organic matter so that the constituent parts can be used by other living organisms. Bacteria are the prime movers in cycling some of the basic elements necessary for life, like nitrogen and carbon, making them available to plants and animals.

Look at our own bodies. Scientists estimate that there are ten times as many bacterial cells in or on our bodies as there are cells in our bodies. While there are some nasty bacteria on our skin, in our nose and throat, and digestive system, most of the bacteria in those areas play a protective role, devouring nasty bacteria.