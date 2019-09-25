Grapes are easy to grow in southern Idaho. Our warm days and cool nights foster a good balance of acid and sugar in the fruit. Grapes grow well in most of our soils and will take advantage of the poorer types. They also can be grown with a minimum of irrigation.
Many of the early settlers who moved into the area brought grapevines with them. There are no wild grapes native to Idaho. Of the four species listed in “The Flora of the Pacific Northwest” (second edition, C. Leo Hitchcock and Arthur Conquist), all of them have been introduced and escaped into the wild. Grapes can live and thrive for many years, and 100-year-old vines are not uncommon.
Grapes have been cultured since the beginnings of civilization. They have been documented from as early as 6500 B.C.! Monasteries served as a repository for grape species and grape culture grew steadily from the 16th to the 20th century (Grapes: A Brief History, David Trinkein, University of Missouri, ipm.missouri.edu).
In the United States, early residents found grapes growing abundantly, as they are native in other parts of the country. These grapes are cold hardy and disease resistant and were used to develop French-American hybrids that had better fruit and juice qualities. Concord, along with numerous wine grapes, are the most common successful hybrids.
Other groups of grapes include the European grape, which accounts for much of the world’s wine production and were brought to this country by early settlers.
When planting grapes, the eventual use of the grape is of prime concern. If juice is the objective, our American taste buds are accustomed to the slightly “foxy” flavor of Concord, although many other types of grapes make good juice. Good juice grapes generally make good jelly.
If fresh eating is the objective, a seedless grape preferred. Trials in Parma by Dr. Essie Fallahi, University of Idaho Professor, have found that many seedless types will grow in Southern Idaho. However, cold winters can be a challenge. Flame seedless, Jupiter, Saturn, Emerald and Autumn Royal are among many of the seedless types that have been successful in Parma. Except in the warmest areas, most seedless grapes tend to be borderline hardy in the Magic Valley, but would be worth a try.
If wine making is your objective, there are European types and French American hybrids that are suitable. Many of these are not cold tolerant, and you will run the risk of having them freeze to the ground, or possibly completely freeze in a cold winter. Wine grapes to consider in the Magic Valley include the white wine grapes: Riesling, Chardonnay, Gewürztraminer and Viognier and red wine grapes: Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Malbec and Merlot.
A major impediment to planting grapes in Idaho is availability. Idaho has quarantine on all nursery stock brought into the state. Any shipment must be accompanied by a phytosanitary certificate indicating the planting stock was inspected and certified to be disease and insect free. Therefore, many mail or online suppliers will not mail grape stock to Idaho. This leaves only local nurseries or Idaho growers to provide planting materials. Most nurseries offer only common cultivars such as Concord and a few others. You may be able to order specific plants through a local nursery. Online and local research will be necessary to find the types of grapes you may wish to purchase and how to obtain them.
Grapes are attractive plants and can be trained in the classic vineyard style, or become a woody ornamental vine in your yard. An elevated arbor is an especially nice way to use thick growing grapes to provide shade and a comfortable seating area.
There is a wealth of grape information on the internet. To get started choosing, planting and caring for grapes, look at the University of Idaho publications available at uidaho.edu/extension/publications and look under crop production, berries and grapes.
