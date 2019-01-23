Trees are prodigious drinkers. Factors such as temperature, humidity and wind can dramatically influence intake, but scientists have estimated that on a warm, dry summer day, a mature oak could drink in excess of 200 gallons of water. Some large rainforest trees can take in over 300 gallons a day.
The way trees use water can appear wasteful. A deciduous tree will expel, through its leaves, more than 95 percent of the water taken in through its roots. This process is called transpiration. A mature tree taking in over 200 gallons of water a day will also expel over 200 gallons a day through this process. Why this maddening inefficiency?
There are plants that have evolved to make more efficient use of water. Cacti and other desert-dwelling succulents have turned their leaves into swollen storage tanks to conserve the limited water available to them. Most of our broadleaf trees, however, have evolved to use this inefficient water processing system of transpiration.
Where water is plentiful, the benefits of transpiration are significant. To appreciate the method in this apparent madness, we need to follow water as it moves from the soil into and through the tree to the very secret of life itself.
Water enters through the roots. Roots grow down and out, sending out smaller roots and finally thread-like roots that absorb water through osmosis.
You’ve heard of heliotropism, the tendency of plants to grow toward the sunlight. We observe this phenomenon in most plants. There is a corresponding phenomenon, beneath the soil, called hydrotropism. Tips of roots can sense water, and they send out new roots in the direction of the water. This enables plants to take advantage of any moisture in their environment. Plants fear drought, and hydrotropism helps them avoid it.
Once water enters the tree’s roots, it passes into the trunk. Just behind the bark is a very thin layer called the cambium. It is the command center for the tree, the only area that can produce new wood and the building blocks of all life functions. On the inner side of the cambium, it creates xylem cells into a vascular system that transports water upwards to every part of the tree.
Eventually, the water reaches the leaves themselves. The leaves of broadleaf trees have stomata, small openings that release water into the atmosphere. The tree can open and close the stomata in response to fluctuations in light, temperature and humidity. On a cold, wet and cloudy day, very little water will escape through the leaves. On a warm, dry and sunny day, the loss can be massive.
The process of transpiration, this expelling of water through the leaves, creates negative pressure that helps pull water up through the xylem. This process also releases heat energy and has a cooling effect on the tree. More important, it isn’t just water that is being brought up through the tree. As water enters the roots, so do minerals and other essential nutrients. These dissolved nutrients are carried through the tree to points where they are needed for growth and health.
There is, however, an even larger payoff for transpiration. The stomata in the leaves, those small openings, not only allow water molecules to escape but they allow carbon dioxide in. It requires a lot of effort for plants to get enough carbon dioxide for their needs. Carbon dioxide only amounts to about 0.036 percent of the atmosphere. In keeping their stomata wide open to let in the small amount of carbon dioxide available in the atmosphere, the leaves expel a disproportionate amount of water. And it’s worth it.
What plants do with that carbon dioxide takes us to the mystery of life itself. Life on earth became a sustainable reality when primitive one-cell plants and cyanobacteria developed chloroplasts, receptive cells with chlorophyll, that had the ability to convert the sun’s light energy into chemical energy by turning carbon dioxide and water into carbohydrate fuel to support their own growth.
This made ongoing life possible. All life on earth relies on this chemical process known as photosynthesis. All living things either use the sun’s light to create fuel through photosynthesis or they live on plants that have that ability. Without the photosynthesis of plants, there would be no life on earth as we know it.
Chloroplasts are concentrated in the leafy green structures of all plants. Broadleaf trees evolved to take advantage of available sunlight to manufacture maximum carbohydrate fuel. All living things, and that includes you and me, depend on that fuel for our existence. We can’t create it ourselves. No animal can. Only plants with chloroplasts have that power. And then all it takes is sunlight, a little carbon dioxide and lots of water.
