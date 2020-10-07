Garden Wise: The Sawtooth Botanical Garden: A contemplative refuge in the heart of Idaho

The construction of the garden, under the direction of Mike Olenick of Big Wood Landscape, was somehow achieved in under five weeks. On Sept. 11, 2005, the Dalai Lama addressed a crowd of over 10,000 at the Wood River High School in Hailey. On Sept. 12, His Holiness visited the Sawtooth Botanical Garden and blessed the Prayer Wheel.

While the Garden of Infinite Compassion is but one section of the Sawtooth Botanical Garden, it dominates. Buddhist principles of generosity, ethical behavior, tolerance, patience, perseverance, concentration and wisdom permeate the philosophy of the Sawtooth Botanical Garden, its programs and goals. The garden offers an array of educational programs on horticulture, nature, art and wellness. There are courses on plant identification, native plants, plant care, environmental stewardship and health.