Garden Wise: The rise of public gardens

Throughout history, humans have been drawn to the emotive power of plants. We have beautified our landscapes, and our world religions have all voiced a yearning for a paradise garden, a place of eternal beauty, tranquility and order.
By the 18th century, members of European royalty and the emerging mercantile class were creating gardens to rival the interiors of their opulent mansions. The Royal Gardens at Versailles, designed by André Le Nôtre, the chief gardener of Louis XIV and one of the great architects of the modern garden, encapsulated the European ideals of symmetry, harmony, balance and regal tranquility.
By the time the American colonies broke free from Britain, wealthy planters were creating magnificent gardens. George Washington’s Mount Vernon, Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, James Madison’s Montpelier, Henry Middleton’s Middleton Place, Thomas Drayton’s Magnolia Plantation, all blended elements of the European garden with a new emphasis on agriculture and the climatic peculiarities of the colonies.
This was also the Age of Exploration, as great navigators like Ferdinand Magellan, Christopher Columbus, Sir Francis Drake and Vasco da Gama risked ocean crossings to discover new lands. Those explorers not only brought back information, but physical evidence of what they had discovered, including seeds, cuttings and whole plants. Soon, European gardens were dotted with alien species.
This enthusiasm for the beautiful and novel transformed many gardens into botanical zoos, showcasing plants from different parts of the world. Early American botanists like William Bartram and David Hosack, along with planters like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, corresponded with botanists around the world, sharing and trading seeds, cuttings and plant information.
The cost of maintaining these elaborate gardens was often unsustainable. Many, like Mount Vernon and Monticello, became historic landmarks, supported by the government and private foundations. Only small and subsidized public gardens in city parks, schools, church grounds and corporate grounds could justify offering free admission. The costs involved in maintaining a large public garden were so daunting that most public gardens have maintained themselves through a combination of private donations, grants, membership and entrance fees. They have also relied heavily on volunteer help to avoid crippling labor costs.
My love affair with botanical gardens began while doing doctoral work at UCLA. I received a Huntington research grant and was named a fellow of the Huntington Library in San Marino. At first, I was astounded by the library’s holdings in rare books and manuscripts. On my second day at the library, I remembered something one of my advisers, Fawn Brodie, had told me. With measured emphasis, she said, “You have to see the gardens.” According to Brodie, Henry Huntington made his fortune in railroads, but his passion was collecting. His fabled collections of books, manuscripts and art were matched by the encyclopedic gardens he created. She mentioned the rose garden, which contained over 4,000 plants, representing 1,200 cultivars, all arranged historically.
On that second day, I entered the gardens. Whatever it means to have a “Wow!” experience, I had it. From that day on, I spent an extended lunch hour exploring the garden. The garden is actually a series of gardens, each jaw-dropping in its design, beauty and uniqueness of its plant choices.
Over the years, my wife and I have visited some of the world’s great botanical gardens and we got to know one very well. Before retiring to Idaho, we lived for over 20 years in the greater New York City area and were members of the New York Botanical Garden. That garden began in 1888 when young botanists Nathanial and Elizabeth Britton, visited the Kew Royal Botanical Gardens, outside London. The Brittons left the Royal Gardens with a strong sense of purpose. They would establish a comparable garden in America. Along with botanical competence, the Brittons brought an understanding of the financial realities of public gardens. They campaigned for and won the support of local government and some of New York’s most affluent citizens, including Andrew Carnegie, Cornelius Vanderbilt II, and J.P. Morgan. The garden was established in 1891 with Nathanial its first director. He soon transformed its 250 acres into one of the world’s great botanical gardens and research centers.
From the explosion of daffodils in the early spring through tulips, daylilies, annuals, roses, orchids, chrysanthemums, and bonsais, the NYBG offers “wow” experiences throughout the year. The Haupt Conservatory holds 11 gardens, exhibiting flora of various desert, tropical and sub-tropical climates. All are wonderfully chosen and displayed, with the extravagant orchid display being a perennial favorite. Each glass enclosed garden is carefully controlled for temperature, moisture and sunlight.
The cost of keeping alien plants healthy in an unnatural environment is exorbitant. Botanists have also discovered that it can bring dangers, new pests, pathogens, and a disruption to the natural ecosystem it has invaded. This awareness has led to the emergence of alternative botanical gardens, gardens that showcase plants native to that region and plants that support the regional environment. In next week’s column, I will explore an example of a botanical garden that illustrates this alternative approach, our own Twin Falls-based Orton Botanical Garden.
Garden Wise is presented by the Magic Valley Master Gardener Association. We will try to answer questions of general interest submitted by the community. Email questions to gardenwise@cableone.net.
