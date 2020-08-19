Garden Wise: The rise of public gardens

On that second day, I entered the gardens. Whatever it means to have a “Wow!” experience, I had it. From that day on, I spent an extended lunch hour exploring the garden. The garden is actually a series of gardens, each jaw-dropping in its design, beauty and uniqueness of its plant choices.

Over the years, my wife and I have visited some of the world’s great botanical gardens and we got to know one very well. Before retiring to Idaho, we lived for over 20 years in the greater New York City area and were members of the New York Botanical Garden. That garden began in 1888 when young botanists Nathanial and Elizabeth Britton, visited the Kew Royal Botanical Gardens, outside London. The Brittons left the Royal Gardens with a strong sense of purpose. They would establish a comparable garden in America. Along with botanical competence, the Brittons brought an understanding of the financial realities of public gardens. They campaigned for and won the support of local government and some of New York’s most affluent citizens, including Andrew Carnegie, Cornelius Vanderbilt II, and J.P. Morgan. The garden was established in 1891 with Nathanial its first director. He soon transformed its 250 acres into one of the world’s great botanical gardens and research centers.