Garden Wise: The Orton Botanical Garden and new trends in public gardens

While large botanical gardens showcase plants from around the world, an alternative approach has gained momentum, especially in mid-sized metropolitan areas. These alternative botanical gardens focus on plants native to their area and plants that support the regional environment.
Southern Idaho is a major agricultural player thanks to the dams and canals that have unleashed the Snake River and turned desert into farmland. We easily forget that we sit on the northern fringe of the Great Basin Desert, covering much of Nevada, Utah, California, Oregon and Idaho. Orton Botanical Garden (hereafter OBG), located here in Twin Falls, celebrates this desert heritage, highlighting native drought-tolerant plants and pollinators.
Unlike large botanical gardens, the OBG was not financed by government or wealthy donors but rather by LaMar and Rosalie Orton themselves. Their savings and decades of back-breaking labor have transformed this acreage into a desert paradise.
The garden supports pollinators. Signs at the front gate recognize the OBG as a Bee City and a Monarch City. In the spring when so much is in bloom, the garden hums to the sound of bees. Throughout the summer, bees, wasps, butterflies and hummingbirds are regular visitors to the fern bushes, rose of Sharon’s, desert willows, trumpet vines, Mexican cliff rose, Sulphur flower buckwheat, rabbitbrush and silver buffaloberry.
As you enter the Garden at 651 W. Filer in Twin Falls, you are greeted by golden cholla, native mountain sumac, fern bush, desert willow and pinyon pine. Following the footpath to the right, you will pass a row of columnar Taylor junipers on your left. Turning left, you will find a bed of cacti and flowering plants, swarming with bees, attracted to the salvias, gaillardias, scarlet gilia, and our Idaho state flower, mock orange, (sometimes called syringa). The Latin name for mock orange, Philadelphus lewisii, reveals its history. It was named after Meriwether Lewis, who first discovered it in northern Idaho in 1806 during the Lewis and Clark Expedition.
One feature of the garden visitors always appreciate is the signage, clearly identifying the common and scientific names of the plants. There are also signs giving background information about garden features. Watch for these. One introduces you to the buckwheat bed, highlighting buckwheats native to Idaho. The bed is a joint project between the Sawtooth National Forest and the OBG. There are over 50 buckwheats native to Idaho and a third, many rare, are represented in the OBG.
Another sign provides information about yuccas, of which there are 23 varieties in the garden. Another draws attention to the importance of desert soil. Cacti and other succulents do best in nutrient poor, fast draining soil. To approximate a desert environment, the Ortons amended the clayish soil with 4,000 cubic yards of gravely soil. One area, identified by sign, was left untouched. While blue bunch wheatgrass and snake weed do well there, most of the garden plants could not survive in this undeveloped area. A few, like Mormon tea and native mountain sumac, survive but don’t thrive. They appear stunted and stressed.
Another sign draws attention to drought-tolerant plants, the garden’s primary focus. Across America, 30% of home water is used for lawn and garden. In dry climates like ours, it can be as high as 60%. In contrast, most of the plants in OBG’s 5 acres, once established, could survive reasonably well on our normal precipitation. This includes the yuccas (even the Joshua tree), aloes, cacti, agaves, buckwheats, Apache plume, bitterbrush, penstemons, and so many more. Succulents have evolved to thrive on limited water. These plants have become water storage units. There is a network of drip lines throughout the garden, but it is a backup system, used sparingly.
Besides storing water effectively in swollen trunks, roots or foliage, desert plants have other water saving tricks. Because plants lose considerable water through their leaves, some plants have become drought deciduous. When it gets too hot, they simply drop their leaves. Others like the Little leaf mountain mahogany, Threadleaf sage and Mexican cliffrose have evolved tiny leaves to reduce water evaporation.
“OK,” you might think, “the garden is water thrifty but probably ugly.” How wrong you would be. The Orton Botanical Garden is filled with beauty and jaw-dropping discoveries. Throughout the growing season, the garden presents blooms in a rainbow of colors. There is beauty in the structure of cacti, yuccas, agaves, ground cover, flowering plants, shrubs and trees. Plants like the weeping Rocky Mountain juniper, desert willow, red yucca and rose of Sharon, provide visual treats as do the chollas as they humble their desert neighbors with their elaborate architecture. Throughout the OBG, you will discover beauty, serenity and wisdom that can only be found while facing the grandeur of the natural world.
The period of greatest blooms would be May and June, but there is no single best time to see the garden. It changes by the week, always revealing new charms. The garden is open 9 – 5, Fridays and Saturdays, and by appointment at 208-734-7959. The Orton Botanical Garden is a botanical jewel, an oasis of beauty in the heart of Magic Valley.
