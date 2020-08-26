Garden Wise: The Orton Botanical Garden and new trends in public gardens

As you enter the Garden at 651 W. Filer in Twin Falls, you are greeted by golden cholla, native mountain sumac, fern bush, desert willow and pinyon pine. Following the footpath to the right, you will pass a row of columnar Taylor junipers on your left. Turning left, you will find a bed of cacti and flowering plants, swarming with bees, attracted to the salvias, gaillardias, scarlet gilia, and our Idaho state flower, mock orange, (sometimes called syringa). The Latin name for mock orange, Philadelphus lewisii, reveals its history. It was named after Meriwether Lewis, who first discovered it in northern Idaho in 1806 during the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

One feature of the garden visitors always appreciate is the signage, clearly identifying the common and scientific names of the plants. There are also signs giving background information about garden features. Watch for these. One introduces you to the buckwheat bed, highlighting buckwheats native to Idaho. The bed is a joint project between the Sawtooth National Forest and the OBG. There are over 50 buckwheats native to Idaho and a third, many rare, are represented in the OBG.