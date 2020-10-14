Garden Wise: The Idaho Botanical Garden: A Treasure Valley jewel

Across the wide brick pathway is the tranquil Meditation Garden with its flowing water and koi pool. The garden highlights shade-loving plants that provide refuge from the scalding summer sun. This garden’s canopy includes broadleaf evergreens, conifers and deciduous plants that thrive in the shade, the cool and moist air, and the welcome break from intense summer sunlight. Summer temperatures in the Meditation Garden are often 10 to 20 degrees cooler than exposed locations in other parts of the garden.

The Heirloom Rose Garden features many antique or heirloom roses that graced gardens before 1867 when the very first hybrid tea rose was introduced. The garden also presents many modern hybrids.

In partnership with the Pahove Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society, the Idaho Botanical Garden developed the Idaho Native Plant Garden in 1990. The objective was to demonstrate a selection of Idaho’s native flora and to educate visitors about the importance of native plants. This garden showcases native grasses, forbs, trees and shrubs. It illustrates the diversity of plants that thrive in a high desert climate, but it also presents a waterfall and small pond that play host to native wetland plants.