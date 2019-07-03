Few naturalists have become household names. The short list would probably include Charles Darwin — although more often reviled than praised, Carl Linnaeus, John-Baptiste Lamarck, John Muir, John James Audubon, Rachel Carson, Jane Goodall and David Attenborough. Fame is fickle, and the man who arguably did more to influence our view of nature than any other is now mostly forgotten.
During the first half of the 19th century, Alexander von Humboldt was the most famous scientist in the world, and his birthday was celebrated globally. In the 1820s, an American journalist wrote “Ask any schoolboy who Humboldt is, and the answer will be given.”
Today, I suspect that few college students could identify Humboldt. In her 2015 study, “The Invention of Nature: Alexander von Humboldt’s New World,” Andrea Wulf argues that “... Humboldt’s views have become so self-evident that we have largely forgotten the man behind them.”
Alexander von Humboldt was born on Sept. 14, 1769, near Berlin. He trained originally as a mining engineer, but after his mother’s death, he quit his job and started a new life as explorer and naturalist. His exploration of South and Central America led to his publication of “Personal Narrative of Travels to the Equinoctial Regions of the New Continent During the Years 1799 to 1804.” This became an international bestseller and influenced an entire generation of readers. Young men dreamed of following his lead in exploring new worlds.
Humboldt was a polymath or Renaissance man in an age of Renaissance men. As a young man living in Weimar, Germany, Humboldt joined a circle of intellectuals that met regularly at the home of the poet, Friedrich Schiller. Another member of the group, Germany’s greatest poet and novelist, Johan Wolfgang von Goethe, was also an eminent scientist who had established the celebrated Weimar Botanical Gardens. Like Goethe, Humboldt rebelled against specialization, and few disciplines were to escape his interest. His passions ranged from travel, botany, zoology, poetry, literature, art, music and architecture.
His rejection of specialization also informed his approach to nature. When he began his work as a naturalist, scientists approached each plant and animal species in isolation. Humboldt saw nature as a web of life in which all living things are interconnected and often mutually dependent on each other. He believed that individual species needed to be approached as part of a dynamic system of life forms living together. This wholistic approach led to the science of ecology, the study of entire ecosystems. Decades before Darwin, Humboldt saw plants and animals co-evolving to form symbiotic relationships. This was very different from the prevailing view of nature as simply fierce competition between life forms.
In focusing on the web of life, Humboldt also highlighted its vulnerability. He warned that disrupting one part of that web could have unintended, and possibly, dire consequences. Humboldt was the first scientist to talk about human-driven climate change. He saw the effects of deforestation and unregulated mining, and he was deeply troubled by humans meddling with nature with no regard for long-term consequences.
He was equally concerned about the ecological impact of hunting or fishing species to extinction. In parts of the world, he had seen human colonizers wipe out large mammals for food and fur. He warned that those extinctions also threatened other species of animals and plants that relied on those larger mammals in one way or another.
Humboldt’s discoveries changed our world. He invented isotherms, lines indicating temperature and pressure that we see today on weather maps. He discovered the magnetic equator. He charted the Gulf Stream and global ocean currents. The Humboldt current running along the southwestern coast of South America is named after him. He was the first to identify vegetative, climate zones that have evolved into our current hardiness zones. As an explorer, he identified new plants and animals and encouraged others to join the global effort to identify all living things.
Late in life he worked assiduously to encourage international cooperation between scientists to provide global data that could be used to improve the world. His call to action led to cooperative ventures in geomagnetism, botanical exploration and animal conservation. He created fields as diverse as ecology and geo-botany. He is justifiably called the father of the environmental movement.
Humboldt was 89 when he died peacefully on May 6, 1859. He had preached respect for all life forms and had caused people around the world to reevaluate their ideas about man’s supremacy in nature and to see man in a more modest role as fellow player and steward in the web of life.
