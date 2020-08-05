Garden Wise: Summer plantings for fall harvest

Have you ever moved to a new location mid-year and thought that it was too late to plant a garden? Were you too busy this spring to get the garden planted? Now is too late for some of our vegetables, but for others the time is ideal to plant that garden for a fall harvest.
You will not be able to plant tomatoes, peepers, squash, cucumbers, melons or corn, but there are many others that you can grow, such as, salad greens, kale, spinach, beets, chard, lettuces, carrots, radishes, and even beans and peas can be planted now for a fall harvest. All of these plants can be double-cropped every year, meaning you can plant them in the spring and again in July-August for a second crop in the same growing season.
Other crops that can be planted in summer for fall harvest (depending on when our first frost comes) are cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower. The cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower will need to be started indoors about five weeks before transplanting outside.
The hardest part of summer planting is finding vegetable seeds to purchase locally this time of year. Many online seed companies sell seeds year-round and even set aside lots for summer plantings. So, go online and order some seeds. If you want to buy your seeds locally you will need to plan ahead for next year to purchase those seeds in the spring for your summer plantings.
There are many benefits to a summer planting in the garden that include: not having idle ground where weeds can mature and seed down, depending on the season you can have less insect pressure for the summer to fall crop, and cooler temperatures at harvest to allow for easier storage. The best benefit by far is the milder and sweeter flavors that you will experience from these fall-harvested crops.
As these particular plants are mostly cool season crops, they can handle the colder temperatures of autumn and fall nights. Most of these plants can take temperatures down into the 20s before experiencing damage. Depending on the weather in September and October you may need to cover those flowering and fruiting plants that have not fully matured a few nights to allow them to reach maturity. Normally we will have a cold snap for a few days and then mild weather for a few weeks, which will allow the fall-harvest vegetables time to reach maturity.
Variety selection is one thing that you will need to consider for summer plantings. Look at the days from seedling to maturity on the seed packet to determine at what time you need to plant them to allow them to mature. The best way to calculate this is to take our average first fall frost date (around Oct. 1) and count backwards the number of days to determine the planting date.
Mulching is recommended for these summer plantings as these plants are cool season crops and will not germinate well if the soil temperatures get above 85 degrees. Apply a light layer of mulch (where you can still see soil) until the seedlings have emerged and are large enough to add additional mulch. The mulch will help to hold in moisture in and cool the soil. Consistent soil moisture is key to summer plantings as the temperatures are extremely warm this time of year. Seedlings will need the consistent moisture to allow them to grow and thrive in the hot temperatures.
Growing these plants follows the same guidelines as planting and growing them in the spring. Make sure to weed regularly, keep moisture consistent, mulch to suppress weeds, conserve moisture and cool the soil, fertilize as needed or according to plant recommendations.
Timely harvesting is key to keep plants from over-maturing. These plants will grow rapidly in the summer heat and can get past their prime and become pithy, woody, and lose flavor quickly. Be vigilant on monitoring the progress of the crops to pick them at their prime.
If you have never planted in the summer for a fall harvest, I recommend that you give it a try. You may find the milder and sweeter flavors of an autumn harvest to be the taste that your palate has been looking for. If not this year, plan now for next season.
Garden Wise is presented by the Magic Valley Master Gardener Association. We will try to answer questions of general interest submitted by the community. Email questions to gardenwise@cableone.net.
