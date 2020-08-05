Garden Wise: Summer plantings for fall harvest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Have you ever moved to a new location mid-year and thought that it was too late to plant a garden? Were you too busy this spring to get the garden planted? Now is too late for some of our vegetables, but for others the time is ideal to plant that garden for a fall harvest.

You will not be able to plant tomatoes, peepers, squash, cucumbers, melons or corn, but there are many others that you can grow, such as, salad greens, kale, spinach, beets, chard, lettuces, carrots, radishes, and even beans and peas can be planted now for a fall harvest. All of these plants can be double-cropped every year, meaning you can plant them in the spring and again in July-August for a second crop in the same growing season.

Other crops that can be planted in summer for fall harvest (depending on when our first frost comes) are cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower. The cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower will need to be started indoors about five weeks before transplanting outside.

The hardest part of summer planting is finding vegetable seeds to purchase locally this time of year. Many online seed companies sell seeds year-round and even set aside lots for summer plantings. So, go online and order some seeds. If you want to buy your seeds locally you will need to plan ahead for next year to purchase those seeds in the spring for your summer plantings.