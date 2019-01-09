In 2014, the Huffington Post carried an article titled, “Here’s Why Your Pumpkin Pie Probably Has No Pumpkin in It at All.” The subtitle shouted: “Lies, so Many Lies.”
In the fall of 2016, many Facebook users went ballistic over an online article in Food and Wine that claimed that most canned pumpkin is a mix of various types of squash, not pumpkin. As the article went viral, readers responded with grief and shaken faith. It was as if they had been victims of a giant hoax. Pumpkin pie, after all, was part of the national religion. The collective cry of despair was palpable. One Facebook reader gushed: “If we can’t believe in pumpkin pie, what can we believe in?”
What are the facts? About 90 percent of canned pumpkin sold in the U.S. is derived from the Dickinson pumpkin, a homely relative of the pumpkins you traditionally see in the pumpkin patch. The Dickinson pumpkin looks more like a butternut squash than anything you’d carve a face on. Indeed, butternut squash and Dickinson pumpkins are part of the same species, which is different from the species most jack-o’-lanterns come from. It is that difference that leads some to shout foul.
The charge of misrepresentation boils down to what we mean by “squash” and “pumpkin.” Critics claim that since the Dickinson variety is more closely related to butternut squash than to our common pumpkin, it should be called a squash.
In horticulture, squash is the general term for the fruits that belong to the genus Cucurbita, from the family Cucurbitaceae. Within that family are several species or subgroups: Cucurbita pepo, Cucurbita maxima and Cucurbita moschata. The typical field pumpkin, ubiquitous at Halloween, is a member of the pepo species. C. pepo varieties tend to have bright orange skin and hard, woody stems. But not all members share these traits. C. pepo also includes acorn, Pattypan, scallop, black zucchini and summer crookneck squash. The skin of the maxima species tends to be yellowish with softer stems. Maxima varieties include Hubbard, banana, turban and buttercup squash. Some varieties of Maxima like Big Max and Show King are called pumpkins rather than squash. Finally, there are the moschata species. Varieties are usually long and oblong with tan skin. The stems are ridged and enlarged next to the fruit. Moschata species include winter crookneck, butternut and the Dickinson pumpkin.
The Dickinson pumpkin was developed by Libby’s, which makes most of the canned pumpkin used in the U.S. Their choice of the name, Dickinson pumpkin, didn’t violate any botanical principle, but it made excellent marketing sense. After all, who gets excited about squash pie? We love pumpkin pie. Libby’s use of the name “Dickinson pumpkin” was sanctioned by the Food and Drug Administration. On its cans, Libby’s lists the Dickinson variety as a pumpkin, and it denies that it has ever used a blend of various squashes. Costco also uses Dickinson pumpkins exclusively for its wildly popular pumpkin pies.
Some critics argue that only Cucurbita pepo, the classic bright orange pumpkin, carved jack-o’-lanterns, should be called a pumpkin. This presents two problems. First, it assumes a botanical distinction between a squash and a pumpkin that simply doesn’t exist. Second, it leaves only the field pumpkin as a true pumpkin. Unfortunately, this field pumpkin, great for jack-o’-lanterns at Halloween, doesn’t make a very good pie.
It helps if we stop treating words like squash, pumpkin and gourd as if they referred to how plants are classified. Look at the term “gourd.” Although inedible, gourds are decorative. They are used in table settings, and as water carriers, bird feeders, bowls, pipes, birdhouses and decorative vases.
The labels pumpkin, squash and gourd are not scientific terms, indicating where they fit on the botanical tree of life. They are functional labels. A pumpkin is generally something you carve, a squash something you eat, and a gourd something you look at. Although pumpkin pie is something you eat, its name had become part of American culture and had great value. Libby’s was after a better pumpkin pie and that goal led them to the research that produced the Dickinson. Given the lack of a botanical distinction between squash and pumpkin and given Libby’s clear goal of perfecting the traditional pumpkin pie, it made sense to name it the Dickinson pumpkin.
If you fancy yourself a purist and want to make your pumpkin pie out of a stringy and watery a , don’t let me stop you. Meanwhile, I’ll stick with the Dickinson. She may not look like much, but you’re unlikely to find a better tasting pumpkin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.