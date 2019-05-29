For any plant to have offspring, its female egg needs to be fertilized by male pollen. The process by which this is accomplished is pollination — the transfer of pollen from a male stamen to a female pistil. This usually requires an external agent. The wind helps carry the pollen of some plants to fertilize receptive eggs of neighboring plants. Insects, birds and even some mammals play an even larger role in carrying pollen from plant to plant. Most plants, roughly 80 percent, are pollinated in this way. When a plant is fertilized by pollen from another plant, we call that cross-pollination.
However, there are plants with the remarkable ability to pollinate themselves. These are self-pollinators. Self-pollination involves either the transfer of pollen from the male anther of a flower to the female stigma on the same flower or transfer of pollen from the anther of one flower to the female stigma on another flower of the same plant. Evolutionary biologists aren’t sure why or how plants developed this capacity. Clearly, it would be a very helpful adaptive strategy for short-lived annuals or for plants colonizing a new area where prospects for cross-pollination would be severely limited.
Self-pollinators include several of our favorite garden vegetables, legumes like pole beans, bush beans, garden peas and lima beans, salad greens like endive and chicory, and even tomatoes and potatoes. Often gardeners see honeybees, bumblebees or carpenter bees visiting their beans or peas and assume that that is how these plants are pollinated. It is possible for insects to carry pollen from one bean plant to another, but that doesn’t change the fact that these vegetables are primarily self-pollinating. In fact, farmers often avoid planting where pollinators are likely to visit such crops, so the crops aren’t contaminated by cross-pollination.
With self-pollinators, the male stamen are often the same height as the female carpel so that the slightest breeze can transport pollen from the anthers of the one to the stigma of the other.
As we compare cross-pollinators with self-pollinators, it’s worth noting the advantages and disadvantages of each. One clear advantage of self-pollination is genetic stability. Progeny that issue from self-pollination is much more stable and predictable than that resulting from cross-pollination.
To clarify this point, it might be helpful to introduce a couple of related terms, open pollination and closed pollination. By open pollination, botanists are referring to any pollination that occurs naturally, whether it be through cross-pollination or self-pollination. Closed pollination refers to controlled pollination, i.e., plant breeding. Think about what a plant breeder does. She is carefully crossbreeding to emphasize certain characteristics or eliminate others. The breeder may want to develop a new color or color pattern in a rose flower. She may be hoping for a strain of wheat resistant to a pathogen. Her research may necessitate dozens if not hundreds of individual experiments to isolate the trait she is after. For the plant breeder, controlling factors is crucial. As consumers, we may not be aware of the process involved, but most of the seeds we buy in packets at our local nursery are the result of such careful hybridization by plant breeders.
Home gardeners want their produce (whether tomatoes, carrots or cabbages) to meet their expectations in terms of size, color, shape, and taste. As gardeners, we know what we want, and the seed company that can give it too us consistently gets our business.
Self-pollinating plants clearly give us more of that consistency than cross-pollinating plants can. However, there is a downside. Self-pollinating plants, over time, will show weakening progeny. Regardless of the species, there is a genetic price to pay for in-breeding.
There is another downside that can be even more significant. I’ve mentioned the advantage self-pollinators have in providing genetic consistency, but the great advantage cross-pollinators provide is just the opposite, biodiversity. How is biodiversity an advantage? Like all living things, plants face a constantly changing environment. There are new pathogens, new environmental conditions, changes in precipitation, new challenges and new opportunities. Through cross-pollination, a plant’s progeny reflect a range of traits and genetic adjustments. Progeny whose traits enable them to adapt successfully to changing conditions will survive and reproduce. Those whose traits are maladaptive or inappropriate for the new realities will die off. That is the way nature works.
With self-pollinating vegetables, we avoid problems of inbreeding and genetic weakening by treating them like annuals. We replant each season. We also avoid the hassle of having to attract pollinators. We don’t need them. These unusual plants, after all, are models of sexual self-sufficiency.
