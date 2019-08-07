Unforeseen circumstances can make the yard and garden too much to handle. Maybe your previous life as a couple has been complicated by multiple little ones, or a promotion at work is taking more time away from activities like gardening. Maybe travel or leisure activities have become a priority. Or, no one ever gets younger. There comes a time when gardening becomes difficult. Some adjustments to techniques, the yard itself and our attitude can save time and labor while still having the yard and garden that we enjoy.
The first change is straightforward: get help! Hiring someone to mow your lawn will free up time for you to use for other projects. Even a little relief in time and labor makes a huge difference in attitude. The next step might be to hire someone to do the once or twice a year chores like clipping a hedge, pruning, weed eating and leaf collection. Perhaps you would like to have someone to help with planting and care of annual and perennial beds or a vegetable garden. Be sure your expectations are well understood and that they use techniques that fit in with your gardening philosophy: organic weed or pest control, composting, recycling the grass clippings. If hired help is not in your budget, consider changing your yard design to low maintenance.
The next change to make is in your tools. The joke among my fellow workers is that I like to do things the slow and hard way. But when time and energy are short, quick and easy is the way to go. When it comes to energy and efficiency, old tools become more of a hindrance than a help. Trade in the antique rakes and shovels for new, lightweight models with handles minus the wobble and the splinters. Lightweight plastic rakes are handy for leaves and a mini one works great among beds and under shrubs. A small floral shovel is a valuable asset to use for weeding and irrigating, as well as digging. Winged weeders or hula hoes can replace an old fashioned hoe collection. Get new pruners that have ratchet assist or rotating handles to make pruning easier and more efficient. The ultimate pruner is the battery-operated model that requires no effort to use (except to hold it where you want the cut and pull the trigger)! Trade the heavy hedge shears for an electric hedge trimmer and a heavy-duty extension cord. Get a very small electric chain saw for heavier applications. Keep everything you use sharpened, since sharp tools are easier and more efficient to use. Replace your pump hand sprayer used for weed control with a battery-operated model that requires no pumping. Its small capacity will make it easy to carry. Or even better, hire someone to do the weed control!
Acquire or alter other gardening equipment to make work easier and more efficient. Replace that rusty and hard to handle wheelbarrow with a two-wheeled garden cart made of lightweight aluminum and plastic and perfectly balanced to make pulling and navigation easy. Garden seats and kneeling pads can be especially helpful for any mobility or health problems. If bending over is a problem, use extension “grabbers” to pick up things. A bistro-style table and two small chairs and a couple of benches placed conveniently to the vegetable garden can be used for sorting harvests, making labels and holding equipment and planting materials.
The right type of garden attire makes gardening safer and more comfortable. A floppy UV resistant hat that covers the forehead, ears and neck is a good start. There are also super lightweight, quick-drying, SPF 50 long sleeve shirts that are cool and protective. Every time you leave the house, carry your cellphone in a pocket that is handy to call for help if needed. If you tend to kneel a lot, invest in a good pair of knee pads. Gloves are a personal choice, but the neoprene type with cloth tops are protective, long-wearing and help to keep your hands dry. Heavy-duty rose gloves with long arm-protecting gauntlets are a nice addition. They eliminate thorns and scratched arms. Attire may not seem directly related to saving time and labor, but being comfortable enables faster and more efficient work.
These changes are good initial steps to make yard work more feasible, faster and easier for those with limited energy or time. Next week I will write about the changes in the garden and low maintenance design. Look forward to installment two of time and labor-saving gardening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.