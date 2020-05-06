Garden Wise: Resources to assist gardeners in Idaho

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When the weather warms in the spring, we like to go outside. We look to see if the spring bulbs are coming up and how soon they will flower. We walk over to the fruit trees and look for the buds that will become flowers and then fruit. At this time of year have you ever wondered “When is the right time to plant my garden?” I receive questions this time of year asking me, “Is it too early to plant my tomatoes?”, “When can I plant my peas?” or “Is there anything that I can plant in the garden now?”

The answers to these questions are based on an understanding of the crop or plants in question, the weather and where you live. There are a number of tools that are used to determine the answers to these questions. Here are a few new tools and resources available from the University of Idaho Extension.

“Spring Vegetable Planting Guide for Idaho”

This new publication was just released and contains information in an easy to understand format with a planting chart by hardiness zones for Idaho. The chart can be found online at the University of Idaho Extension website under the publications tab, Gardens and Landscapes section, and then Idaho Green Thumb How-To’s, or you can use the following link to the publication: https://bit.ly/2A0aZ8h