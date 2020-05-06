Garden Wise: Resources to assist gardeners in Idaho

When the weather warms in the spring, we like to go outside. We look to see if the spring bulbs are coming up and how soon they will flower. We walk over to the fruit trees and look for the buds that will become flowers and then fruit. At this time of year have you ever wondered “When is the right time to plant my garden?” I receive questions this time of year asking me, “Is it too early to plant my tomatoes?”, “When can I plant my peas?” or “Is there anything that I can plant in the garden now?”
The answers to these questions are based on an understanding of the crop or plants in question, the weather and where you live. There are a number of tools that are used to determine the answers to these questions. Here are a few new tools and resources available from the University of Idaho Extension.
“Spring Vegetable Planting Guide for Idaho”
This new publication was just released and contains information in an easy to understand format with a planting chart by hardiness zones for Idaho. The chart can be found online at the University of Idaho Extension website under the publications tab, Gardens and Landscapes section, and then Idaho Green Thumb How-To’s, or you can use the following link to the publication: https://bit.ly/2A0aZ8h
This publication provides you with information on hardiness zones and how to find the zone in which you live. It teaches you about growing season length and frost-free days, so you can be more effective in the selection of crops. It provides information on the difference between cool season and warm season crops with the average dates on when these crops may be planted outside in your area.
This chart is available online with an accompanying printable pdf version. Work is also being done to make this publication available in Spanish. This publication is designed to provide individuals with the information that they need to answer the questions at the beginning of this article and to help them be successful in producing their own fresh produce. The publication is presented as a general guide and will not answer all questions. To receive answers to further questions you can contact your local extension office, master gardeners, or local garden center.
UI Extension, Twin Falls County Horticulture Webpage
Another resource for information is the University of Idaho Extension Twin Falls County Horticulture webpage, which has recently been updated to provide a one stop shop for horticulture publications and links. The webpage link is: uidaho.edu/extension/county/twin-falls/horticulture
We have added fillable online forms with photo uploads to submit plant problems and insect and plant identification issues directly to our plant clinic and horticulture educator. This will make it easier for individuals to make submissions at any time.
Information is also available for the Idaho Master Gardener Program, Idaho Victory Garden Program and other classes and workshops complete with dates and times. Applications and flyers for these classes and programs are available on the webpage. We are working on making online registration and payment available.
The new revisions added links to many gardening publications that are grouped by topic. We have provided the link to our Facebook page, where we post regular tips and information for weeds, insects, and diseases that are coming out at that time. We also added the contact information for our horticulture educator.
We offer links to other websites such as local botanical gardens, and state societies and associations. We also have added a section on the demonstration gardens that we have put in and maintain at the County West facility on Addison Avenue West. Pictures will be added this summer.
Our goal with these webpage revisions to fulfill our extension mission to create a thriving prosperous Idaho by providing research-based information to meet the gardening needs of Idahoans.
Garden Wise is presented by the Magic Valley Master Gardener Association. We will try to answer questions of general interest submitted by the community. Email questions to gardenwise@cableone.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.