It’s tempting to declare the gardening season over. Days are cool, nights cooler, edibles harvested and vegetation dead or dying back. While tempting, such a declaration would be premature. Not only is there work that can be done now, there is work that absolutely should be done now.
Let’s start with your lawn. Fall is the season when an application of fertilizer can be most helpful to your lawn. The key to healthy turf grass lies underground in a strong root system. Most turf grass in Magic Valley consists of cool season mixes with Kentucky bluegrass being predominant. Cool season turf grasses spread through thick, horizontal, underground stems called rhizomes. Rhizomes produce photosynthetic leaves which rise through the soil. Rhizomes overwinter on their food reserves, allowing the grass to survive the winter. During the spring and summer, applications of fertilizer lead to rapid blade growth above ground. However, rapid growth above ground without corresponding growth in the root structure can weaken the lawn.
In the fall with the advent of lower daytime temperatures and very cool nights, the grass slows its growth above ground and moves available food reserves down to roots for storage. It is in the fall that underground rhizomes spread most aggressively, building a strong root system for the coming spring. Fall fertilization increases the plant’s carbohydrate reserves and its stress tolerance. The result is healthier grass, better color in the winter and earlier green up in the spring. Look for a fertilizer with slow release nitrogen, low phosphorus and a healthy dose of potassium. Remember to water it in after application.
Fall is also the right time for planting spring bulbs, ornamentals and salad edibles. The heat of summer is past, but the soil is still warm and ready to enjoy early winter rains. A little work now will pay dividends in early spring.
Trees need water in the fall to prepare for the dry cold winds of Idaho winters. They may suffer when we shut off our sprinkler systems. Give your trees a final deep drink before the ground freezes. Run your hose under the canopy of each tree, soaking one tree a day until they have all been watered.
Next, don’t bag your leaves. They are valuable to your soil. Put them in compost, use as mulch around plants, or till them into your garden to revitalize the soil. Remove vegetative waste from your beds and throw in the compost pile. If you haven’t composted before, start now. In coming years, your soil will thank you.
Prepare gardening tools for winter storage. If you expect your tools to be useable in the spring, keep them clean and protected from rust. Scrape mud and plant material off shovels, rakes, hoes and other garden tools. Use a stiff wire brush. Sharpen those tools that need sharpening. A file is adequate for sharpening blades. If you’re not sure how to sharpen, use the internet. You will find useful step-by-step YouTube videos for sharpening almost all major garden tools. Once tools are clean and sharp, wipe the metal parts with oil to protect them from rust.
Remove grass and debris from the lawn mower. If it needs to be tuned up, repaired, or have the blades sharpened, do it or schedule it now. In the spring, service shops are backed up and it could take weeks for repairs. Some homeowners never have their lawn mowers sharpened. While sharpening service is expensive, you are stressing your turf grass by mowing with dull lawn mower blades. You will have healthier lawn turf if you have your lawn mower serviced at least annually.
Finally, sprinkler systems should be winterized before the first hard freeze hits. In winterizing your sprinkler system, a service firm or individual blows out your sprinklers so that water is not left in the system to freeze, expanding and causing pipes or values to break.
All this work will pay dividends. With that, I will sign off for this growing season. On behalf of the Master Gardener Association, I want to thank our readers for your support and encouragement. If you have questions during the off-season, feel free to call the County Extension Office. Andy West, our Country Horticulture Educator, is available to help you with your gardening challenges. Andy’s office is at 630 Addison Ave. West, Suite 1600 in Twin Falls. His office number is 208-734-9590.
Our Garden Wise column will return in early spring. I will leave you with these enduring words of Rachel Carson: “There is something infinitely healing in the repeated refrains of nature–the assurance that dawn comes after night, and spring after winter.”
