This was a year with a cool, wet spring followed by a hot, dry summer. As summer began, I noticed the beginnings of powdery mildew, especially on the roses. It has continued to be a problem and may persist well into the fall. It affects many types of plants, but roses and cane fruits seem to be particularly susceptible. It occurs on fruit trees such as apples and vegetables such as squash. Even lawn grass is affected, usually in the fall.
The disease is characterized by a white “powdery” appearance on the leaf surface. This “powdery” material is the actual fungus. Spores produced by the fungus are dispersed by air currents in mid-day and blow onto surrounding plant materials. Spore germination occurs and a new infection begins.
Within a growing season, multiple overlapping disease cycles can occur. Powdery mildew is favored by dry weather with warm days and cool nights, which is exactly the type of weather we have during the hot summer.
The fungus generally does not penetrate deeply into the host plant, but normal cell function of the plant is generally interrupted, leading to a weakening of the plant. Foliage is stunted, malformed, or discolored. Affected leaves may turn completely yellow, die, and fall off.
Some powdery mildews attack all types of plants, while some are specific to only one or two types of plants. Immature and mature foliage is susceptible to attack, but this characteristic varies, depending on the plant species.
The fungus overwinters as either a special resistant spore on the plant or on dead leaves beneath the plant, or merely overwinters in dormant buds on the host plant.
To avoid powdery mildew, plant resistant species. Avoid cultural measures, such as trimming, fertilizing, and cultivating, that stimulate and prolong succulent plant growth.
This succulent growth is very susceptible to powdery mildew. Plants grown in shade are more vulnerable to attack, so be sure any susceptible species are planted where they get plenty of sun.
Where infection is limited, prune out and bury or discard diseased tissue as soon as it appears. Training the plant to assure good sunlight penetration and air flow through canopy helps also.
When infection occurs in the fall, control is usually not necessary due to the lateness of the infection. Good garden sanitation by raking and leaf removal can help control the disease the next year.
Sulfur and synthetic fungicides are available that can help control powdery mildew. Sulfur dust is very effective and a good alternative for home gardeners.
Timing of sprays is critical, and varies with what type of plant is suffering from the disease and the specific spray. Usually treatment as soon as the disease is observed is recommended. Check with a qualified pest consultant for proper recommendations and always follow label directions.
