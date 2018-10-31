The first signs of life in my garden each spring are the crocuses blooming. In early to mid-March, their bright colors lend an optimistic note to an otherwise winter-weary garden. Crocuses are followed by the cheery yellows of daffodils and finally the tulips. By mid-May these flowers have almost faded to be replaced by other spring flowers.
Fall is the time to plant spring flowering bulbs since they must have a period of cold weather to bloom. In the fall, beauties such as the early and small scilla, aconite, snowdrops and crocus and the larger and later hyacinths, daffodils and tulips are available for purchase. Fall is also the time to replant any bulbs you might have dug during the summer. Bulbs require rejuvenation by digging and separation every few years. Whenever they form thick clumps and flowers seem to get fewer or smaller.
To rejuvenate bulbs, dig after the foliage turn completely brown. The foliage sends food reserves to the underground bulbs to use during spring flowering. Digging can be done anytime during the summer. Carefully lift the clump of bulbs and separate them from each other. Keep the larger bulbs and discard anything that is damaged, mushy, or diseased with fungus. The smaller bulbs will grow, but not flower until they get bigger after a year or two of growth. Spread bulbs in a warm but shady area to dry and then remove any remaining dirt and foliage. Store dry bulbs in boxes, mesh bags or paper bags in a cool, dry area at 60 to 65 degrees F until they are replanted.
Planting of new or dug bulbs can occur any time from mid-September through mid-November. The ground should be cool, but not frozen to give the bulbs time to form some roots before winter. Ground preparation can vary from practically none, to deep digging and adding organic matter. Hard, compacted soil needs digging and possibly amending.
Bulbs need a sunny location, adequate water and loose soil beneath the bulb to allow for good root growth. Various types of bulbs require different planting depths, related to the diameter of the bulb. The rule of thumb is planting depth is three to four times the diameter of the bulb. Tiny bulbs such as grape hyacinths, crocus and snowdrops are planted only three to four inches deep, while the larger daffodil and tulip bulbs are planted six to eight inches deep. Be sure to water bulbs after planting to settle the soil, to avoid air pockets and to provide moisture for growth.
One common dilemma for gardeners is the orientation of the bulb in the planting hole. Observe the bulbs when you dig them, noting where the leaves grow and where the roots grow. On packaged bulbs there will usually be a guide to planting depth and how to orient the bulb in the ground. Generally the growing point (where the leaves will grow) is more pointed than the rest of the bulb and faces upward when planted. The more rounded, or flatter area of the bulb is where the roots will emerge and faces down. Sometimes the growing point is not obvious. When in doubt, plant the bulb on its side and let the plant figure out which way is up! They are surprisingly good at this and the roots will go into the soil and the shoots will reach for the light. With time and experience, you will learn how bulbs grow and planting will become easier. To fertilize, use bulb fertilizer or an all-purpose fertilizer applied after plants bloom in the spring.
Plant bulbs where you would like to have some early spring color. Bulbs can be thickly planted in a bed with the taller types in back and the shorter ones near the front, giving a formal effect. Then annuals can be planted over the top of the bulbs for summer color. Perennial beds are enhanced by bulbs planted in small groups between the plants, providing early growth and color. Even bulbs planted in a straight row along the side of a building, provides a beautiful display in the spring. The “wild” look can be accomplished by randomly tossing bulbs into a bed and planting them where they fall (with a little adjustment for overcrowding or really poor placement). Bulbs planted singly make a weak display, so consider small groups of three to five.
In short, bulbs can be planted just about anywhere and any way you want. They just have to have enough room below the earth for good root growth and unobstructed light for leaf growth above the ground. A little effort is rewarded by years of continued flowering. Some bulbs, like daffodils, will carry on for decades with rejuvenation needed only every few years. Tulips and some others are shorter lived, but well worth the effort to maintain and replant as needed.
