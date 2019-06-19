Flowering plants first appeared in the Cretaceous Period, about 125 million years ago, and have diversified prodigiously. They represented a new strategy to ensure survival of the species. Rather than rely on water and wind to transport their pollen and seeds, these angiosperms co-evolved with animals that served either as pollinators (carriers of the plant’s pollen to neighboring plants) or seed distributors (transporters of fertilized seeds to new grounds). These flowering plants developed seductive flowers and tasty fruits that drew their animal partners to them.
Some angiosperms have made themselves particularly attractive to man, a relative newcomer on the animal scene. They appeal to our sense of taste (think apples and peaches), smell (think lavender and jasmine) or aesthetic sense (think tulips or orchids). For man, aesthetics matters. Man has always been enchanted by the beauty of flowers, and no flower has captured man’s imagination as consistently or profoundly as the rose.
History is replete with illustrations. Almost 3,000 years ago, the Greek poet Homer created the “Iliad,” an account of the siege of Troy. In that epic tale, the warrior Achilles kills his rival Hector in battle and commemorates his victory by decorating his shield with roses. In Greek mythology, Aphrodite gave a rose to her son Eros, the God of Love. Thereafter, the rose has been the flower of love. Later, in the Hellenistic period, stories about Eros and his rose were expanded. Storytellers declared that Eros was embarrassed by his mother’s romantic indiscretions and those of other gods, and he gave his rose to Harpocrates, God of Silence. The message was clear. Like modern Las Vegas, what happened in Mount Olympus was to stay in Mount Olympus.
When the Greek empire gave way to the Roman Empire, this identification of the rose with secrecy grew. Often a rose was painted on the ceiling of banquet halls and later council rooms to remind those present of the need for secrecy. The Latin phrase “sub rosa” (literally “under the rose”) came to mean “in secret.” In medieval times the rose as symbol of silence sometimes found its way into Roman Catholic churches. A five-petaled rose was painted or carved outside the confessional to remind parishioners that what was said in the confessional was confidential. When the phrase, sub rosa, is incorporated in an English sentence today, it carries that same meaning.
In time, the rose also came to symbolize royal power. Charlemagne, King of the Franks, and other medieval kings cultivated elaborate rose gardens in their royal estates. Today our White House boasts a prized rose garden. In the 15th century, when the nobles of the House of York attacked Henry V1 of the House of Lancaster, they started a series of wars that would go on for 100 years. The House of Lancaster carried the image of a red rose. The House of York adopted the image of a white rose. This protracted war has gone down in history as the War of the Roses. When Henry V11 finally won the decisive battle that brought an end to the conflict, he adopted the image of the Tudor Rose, with five inner white petals surrounded by five red petals, symbolizing the victory of Lancaster over York. The Tudor Rose emblem has been used by every subsequent British monarch.
In America, both George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were passionate rose breeders. At Mount Vernon, Washington oversaw every detail of his extensive gardens. His rose garden became celebrated in his own time and remains such today. Among the historic roses represented in his garden are the Damask Rose, Charles de Mille Rose, Climbing Old Blush Rose, Eglantine Rose and the White Rose of York. Meanwhile, visitors to Jefferson’s Monticello find delight in his Léonie Bell Rose Garden and the Historic Rose Border.
Over the decades, many resolutions have been introduced in Congress to designate a national flower. Nominees have included mountain laurel, Columbine, Scottish thistle and dogwood. One of the most determined flower champions was Senate Majority Leader Everett Dirksen of Illinois, who introduced multiple resolutions to have the marigold named our national flower. Finally, after decades of squabbling, both houses of congress passed Resolution 5574, designating the rose as our national flower. It was signed by President Ronald Reagan on Nov. 20, 1986.
The words of the resolution itself capture the hold that this lovely flower holds on our collective hearts. “More often than any other flower, we hold the rose dear as the symbol of life and love and devotion, of beauty and eternity. For the love of man and woman, for the love of mankind and God, for the love of country, Americans who would speak the language of the heart do so with a rose.”
