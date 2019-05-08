The earliest life forms on earth reproduced through simple cell division, creating perfect clones of themselves. As life forms became more complex, sexual reproduction became the norm. The new life carried genetic material from both male and female parents. Instead of cloning, this ushered in biological diversity. Sex also brought complications. Look at us humans. As advanced mammals, we have unrestrained mobility, intelligence and ingenuity which provide unparalleled mating opportunities. This serves nature well because nature has built into our DNA a powerful impulse to reproduce. To manage this impulse, we have developed elaborate social mores, religious and cultural taboos, prohibitions and often severe punishments for infractions. Even so, managing this impulse appears to be as challenging today as it has been throughout human history.
Plants have neither our moral code nor our moral qualms to deal with, but they have the same biological imperative to reproduce. Unfortunately for plants, where we have unrestricted mobility, plants are locked in place. Imagine that. How do you reproduce sexually when you can’t move? This has been a daunting challenge for plants for millions of years.
In the sea, sexually reproducing plants relied on water to spread male sperm to female eggs. Then on dry land, many mosses, ferns and liverworts continued to rely on moisture to facilitate the transport of their released spores to female eggs of neighboring plants. They stayed close to water, encased in moisture. Then came the land-based pollen-producing plants, the gymnosperms (our evergreens) and angiosperms (flowering plants). Sexual reproduction in these pollen-producing plants was straightforward. Pollen from a plant’s anther (the pollen bearing part of the stamen or male sexual structure) had to reach the stigma of a flower (the female part). The pollen contained sperm cells while the stigma held the corresponding eggs. The sperm cells would fertilize the egg, creating an embryonic seed that would later germinate into a new plant.
The gymnosperms could move further from water, relying on wind to spread pollen. Evolutionary biologists estimate that wind-pollination is a prodigiously wasteful process in which billions of pollen grains had to be produced so that a few would hit their intended target and create new life.
Then came the flowering angiosperms. Although a small percentage still relied on wind-pollination, over time, most of these flowering plants developed an ingenious system of insuring efficient pollination. As early angiosperms were struggling to survive, something else was happening, something that looked like a threat but turned into a ticket to success. Animal life was evolving at this same time, and animals were spreading across the earth. Because plants, using photosynthesis, can produce carbohydrate fuel and animals can’t, animals relied on plants or plant-eating animals as their fuel source. They actively foraged the leaves, fruits, nuts and roots of surrounding plants. This was a threat to the plants as they needed their fuel for themselves. Then something interesting happened. As hungry animals foraged from plant to plant, some — principally insects and birds — became so effective at transporting pollen from one plant to another that their threat as food thieves became less important than their value as efficient pollinators. Plants took advantage of this opportunity and over millions of years co-evolved with these animal pollinators in symbiotic relationships of mutual support.
As animals put more pressure on plants for carbohydrate fuel, angiosperms developed broader leaves to capture more sunlight and carbon dioxide. Those broader leaves developed networks of deep veins to transport more water and nutrients, thus increasing fuel production.
Meanwhile flowering plants developed modified flower parts to better attract pollinators and improve chances of pollen moving from flower to flower. The most dramatic change was the development of the flower itself, with angiosperms producing flowers of every color, shape, fragrance and texture. Those flowers bring us aesthetic pleasure, but they weren’t developed to please us but to seduce specific pollinators. Many plants even evolved to bloom when their insect or bird pollinators were most active in gathering nectar.
Plants also developed unique structural modifications to facilitate pollination. Some flowers developed deep throats to invite nectar feeding by hummingbirds with long bills. Others developed flowers suited to the unique feeding habits and structural needs of bees, wasps, flies, beetles, butterflies and bats. Still others produced odors, ranging from rotten meat to sweet perfume, all to attract specific pollinators. Some orchids even developed flowers that mimic the shape and coloration of insects to lure them to the flower where, in the process, they deposit their precious cargo of pollen.
What angiosperms learned (and many of us have yet to learn) is the power and safety that comes through cooperation. We are not solitary islands in competition with other living things. We are all part of the web of life, and our lives and our fates are inextricably linked with the entire web. Today over 80% of all land plants are angiosperms, supreme models of creative cooperation.
