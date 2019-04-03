Like us, plants require nutrients to grow. The most essential plant nutrients, nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, are often referred to as macro-nutrients. They are found in all general-purpose garden fertilizers, represented on package labels by their chemical abbreviations in the familiar N-P-K for nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P) and potassium (K). All three are essential for the health of all plants. Nitrogen appears first to reflect its central importance. It is referred to as a limiting nutrient, meaning a nutrient which if deficient will limit the health and further growth of the plant regardless of what other nutrients are available. Nitrogen is also the most frequently deficient plant nutrient. Nitrogen is essential for many basic life processes including the formation of amino acids, proteins and even DNA. It enhances nutrient uptake and promotes rapid growth. It is the most important nutrient in building foliage and stems and is used in large quantities by all plants. It is also needed to make chlorophyll, which allows plants to make their own food through photosynthesis, the process that fuels all life on earth.
It should be a simple task to provide plants with adequate nitrogen. After all, nitrogen is the most abundant element in our atmosphere. The air we breathe is roughly 80% nitrogen gas. Plants, however, face a giant hurdle. In nitrogen gas (N2) two atoms of nitrogen bond together, and that bond is very strong. As such, the nitrogen is unusable by plants. Plants need it repackaged as nitrates or other compounds. Like Coleridge’s Ancient Mariner, dying of thirst at sea, who cried out: “Water, water, everywhere, Nor any drop to drink,” plants can be surrounded by nitrogen gas and starving for nitrogen.
Having reviewed man’s search for effective nitrogen-based fertilizers and the scientific breakthrough that led to the synthesizing of nitrate fertilizer, we face a perplexing question. How has nature provided plants with the nitrogen they need for millions of years without man around to interfere?
The natural process by which the strong bond in nitrogen gas is broken down into nitrates and ammonium is referred to as “nitrogen-fixation.” In nature, this process results from the decomposition of dead plants, animals, excrement and urine of animals with a small percentage of nitrogen-fixation resulting from lightning. Bacteria (especially those in the genus Rhizobia) and other microorganisms break down cellular tissue, and, in the process create nitrates and related compounds that plants can absorb. Such nitrogen-fixing microorganisms are known collectively as “diazotrophs.”
All living things are programmed to strive for survival. Many people assume that survival requires fierce competition, but nature teaches us that the key to survival is often creative cooperation. For example, rhizobium bacteria play to their strengths while relying on strengths of neighboring plants. Those bacteria are good at converting nitrogen gas into compounds that plants can use, but they are no good at making fuel. Plants create carbohydrate fuel through photosynthesis but are helpless when it comes to converting nitrogen gas into something usable. Over millions of years, rhizobium bacteria have co-evolved with legumes to form a symbiotic relationship which helps both meet their survival needs.
The bacteria infect the roots of the legumes. Each plant responds by creating nodules on the roots, hard-shelled growths that insulate the bacteria. Inside each nodule, the bacteria create their own little nitrogen-conversion factory, cranking out plant-usable nitrogen compounds. Meanwhile, the plant provides the bacteria with a steady flow of carbohydrate fuel. As nitrogen-fixing plants, legumes add usable nitrogen back to the soil and play a critical role in crop rotation. Familiar legumes include green beans, lentils, kidney beans, soybeans, sweet peas and even the peanut. Other legumes include clover, alfalfa, vetches, flowers like lupines and trees like locust and acacia.
In accepting the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for 1918, Fritz Haber suggested that the scientist stands before nature as a student before a master teacher. “Nitrogen bacteria,” he said, “teach us that nature, with her sophisticated forms of the chemistry of living matter, still understands and utilizes methods that we do not as yet know how to imitate.”
For millions of years, nature has maintained a balance between species and available nutrients. Nitrogen has played a key role in managing and limiting the spread and population of plants and animals, keeping them within the limits set by available nutrients. Only as our species has come to dominate the planet has that balance faced serious and growing disruption.
