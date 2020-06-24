Garden Wise: Long live the pollinators

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The earliest life forms on earth reproduced through simple cell division, creating perfect clones of themselves. As life forms became more complex, sexual reproduction became the norm. The new life carried genetic material from both male and female parents.

Plants may not be as dramatic as animals are in their sexual lives, but they do have the same biological imperative to reproduce. Unfortunately for plants, where animals have unrestricted mobility, plants are locked in place. How do you reproduce sexually when you can’t move? This has been a daunting challenge for plants for millions of years.

The gymnosperms (our evergreens) relied primarily on wind to spread pollen. Wind-pollination is a prodigiously wasteful process in which billions of pollen grains had to be produced so that a few would hit their intended target and create new life.