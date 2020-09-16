Garden Wise: Lewis and Clark’s Corps of Discovery and Idaho’s botanical past – part one

As president, Jefferson hired Meriwether as his personal assistant and set out to accelerate the young man’s education in natural science in preparation for a daunting mission Jefferson had in mind, the exploration of the mid-continent. What lay between the Mississippi and the Pacific was shrouded in mystery. With the Louisiana Purchase, America controlled the land from coast to coast, and Jefferson’s greatest hope was to discover a waterway capable of transporting people and cargo across the continent.

Jefferson proposed that Meriwether lead the expedition. Lewis accepted on condition that he could take his old mentor, William Clark, as co-commander. Clark was more seasoned as an explorer and was a master mapmaker. Jefferson agreed. Jefferson tutored Meriwether himself and sent him to Philadelphia to study with major scholars including Dr. Benjamin Rush, who taught him anatomy, and the great botanist, Benjamin Smith Barton, who strengthened Meriwether’s skills in plant identification.

Bypassing the preparations and early journey, we find the expedition in August 1805 on the western border of Montana, just south of what is now Dillon. While camping with Hidatsa at a site called Camp Fortunate, Lewis tasted salmon for the first time. This gave him hope that he would soon see the Pacific Ocean.