Garden Wise: Lewis and Clark’s Corps of Discovery and Idaho’s botanical past – part 2

As the Lewis and Clark Corps of Discovery canoed the Missouri through the summer of 1804, the journey proved arduous. It wasn’t the paddling so much as the long portages. Personal gear, scientific equipment, collected plant and animal specimens, and the canoes themselves meant back-breaking work. With the prospect of overland travel, the corps needed horses. Hearing that the Shoshones had horses, the corps determined to find the Shoshones.
In late fall, the corps built a winter encampment called Fort Mandan a few miles from present day Washburn, North Dakota. There were several white fur traders in the area, and the corps pried them for information about what lay ahead. One trader, Toussaint Charbonneau, seemed especially knowledgeable. He spoke French and some Mandan. Several years earlier, Charbonneau had purchased two native American women from the Hidatsa. He made them his wives. One was 13-year-old Sacagawea, a Shoshone, who had been kidnapped at age 12 by a Hidatsa war party. Lewis hired Charbonneau to accompany the corps and to bring his wife, Sacagawea, now 16 and pregnant. Sacagawea’s son, Jean Baptiste, was born in February 1805, and in the spring, the group continued west.
Sacagawea was an Idaho-born Limhi-Shoshone from the area around present-day Salmon, Idaho. When the expedition reached a Shoshone village in western Montana, they finally met by a group of Shoshone and their leader, Chief Cameahwait. As the two groups sized each other up, Sacagawea recognized Chief Cameahwait as her brother and threw her arms around him. This personal bond proved invaluable, helping the corps barter effectively for horses and guides.
Sacagawea played a pivotal role in the expedition, facilitating friendly relations with native tribes, showing courage, strength and poise, while all the while caring for her infant son. As she spoke English, Hidatsa and Shoshone, she regularly served as translator.
Crossing the Continental Divide, the corps faced the Bitterroot Range. By the time the corps cleared the Bitterroots, all were starving, some reduced to eating tallow candles. Sacagawea rescued the party by collecting camas roots (Camassia quamash), which provided needed nourishment but also caused painful flatulence. Once again, Sacagawea saved the day by gathering roots of western sweet cicely (Osmorhiza occidentalis). The roots had a pleasant taste like anise seed, and, as Lewis gratefully acknowledged, “they dispel the wind” caused by the camas roots.
Today, many Idaho residents take a spring drive through the Camas Valley, enjoying the fields of blue camas flowers. It’s worth remembering that for the Shoshone, Hidatsa, Nez Perce, Blackfoot and other native peoples, camas has been a major food source.
Following the harrowing trek over the Bitterroots, Lewis and Clark continued westward. Throughout their botanical studies, Sacagawea proved invaluable. She knew what roots, leaves, berries, stems and bark were edible, poisonous, medicinal or useful for baskets, nets, clothing and ornamentation. She knew how to prepare food from many of the plants they encountered.
Lewis and Clark identified almost 150 plants new to science on their expedition, many in Idaho. I will pick a few to represent those contributions, beginning with our state flower, Lewis’ Mock orange or Lewis’s Syringa (Philadelphus Lewisii.) The Latin name honors Meriwether Lewis, who discovered the plant in early May 1806 on the return trip, shortly after the corps had reached the Clearwater. This native shrub is highly adaptable and in late spring produces a profusion of white flowers with a slight orange fragrance. The bloom lasts for several weeks. The flower was chosen as Idaho’s state flower as it had been included on the Great Seal of the State of Idaho since the 1890s, where it was depicted, sprouting at the feet of a goddess. Lewis’s mock orange had also represented the state at the 1893 World Fair floral display in Chicago.
Other plants first identified in Idaho by Lewis and Clark include the narrow-leaf coneflower (Echinacea angustifolia), ponderosa pine (Pinus ponderosa), silky lupine (Lupinus sericeus), shrubby penstemon (Penstemon fruticose), bear grass (Xerophyllum tenax) and yarrow (Achillea millefolium). Yarrow was not only used regularly by Native tribes for fevers and inflammation but had a long medical history. Its Latin name ties the plant to the Greek hero Achilles. According to legend, Achilles had been taught its medicinal value by the physician/centaur Chiron, and Achilles used it to staunch the wounds of his Greek warriors during the siege of Troy.
Another plant that deserves mention is Sacajawea’s bitterroot (Lewisia sacajaweana), the first plant to be named in honor of this great Idaho native. This rare plant lives only in mountain elevations in central Idaho, blossoming with lovely white flowers shortly after snowmelt. Most of us will never encounter this beautiful flower. I find it a fitting tribute to its namesake, whose contributions to our national and state history have likewise often gone unnoticed. Fortunately, that is changing. More and more historians are bringing Sacajawea’s story to life, and tourist sites like the Sacajawea Interpretive, Cultural and Educational Center in Salmon, and the Lewis and Clark Native Plant Garden at the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, are drawing much deserved attention to Sacajawea’s heroic contributions to the Corps of Discovery.
Garden Wise is presented by the Magic Valley Master Gardener Association.
