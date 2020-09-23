Garden Wise: Lewis and Clark’s Corps of Discovery and Idaho’s botanical past – part 2

Lewis and Clark identified almost 150 plants new to science on their expedition, many in Idaho. I will pick a few to represent those contributions, beginning with our state flower, Lewis’ Mock orange or Lewis’s Syringa (Philadelphus Lewisii.) The Latin name honors Meriwether Lewis, who discovered the plant in early May 1806 on the return trip, shortly after the corps had reached the Clearwater. This native shrub is highly adaptable and in late spring produces a profusion of white flowers with a slight orange fragrance. The bloom lasts for several weeks. The flower was chosen as Idaho’s state flower as it had been included on the Great Seal of the State of Idaho since the 1890s, where it was depicted, sprouting at the feet of a goddess. Lewis’s mock orange had also represented the state at the 1893 World Fair floral display in Chicago.