Garden Wise: Let’s embrace homegrown green salads

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Older guys often get nostalgic for those carefree “meat and potatoes” 1960s and 1970s when we’d go to our favorite restaurant. Our wives would dramatically place their order. “Just a salad,” they would say, in righteous tones and with studied emphasis on “just.” We would then order the T-bone and all the trimmings, not even trying to hide our excitement. Those were fine days.

Now the cardiovascular chickens have come home to roost, and we have been forced to admit that our wives had a point. Health professionals issue constant warnings about consuming red meat while recommending vegetables and fruit. Also, with the current pandemic, meat prices are likely to rise as supplies shrink. It’s time to reconsider that lowly salad.

Some think salads didn’t take off until the “back to nature” movement in the ‘60s. Not quite. The garden salad became popular back in the Roman Empire where leafy greens were served with a salty oil dressing. The word salad comes from the Latin “sal,” referring to salt. The modern garden salad starts with greens covered with a dressing of oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. That salad has been refined in numerous ways so that today we face a plethora of tasty salads including ambrosia, Caesar’s, Greek, Jell-O, potato, bean and carrot.