Garden Wise: Let’s embrace homegrown green salads

Older guys often get nostalgic for those carefree “meat and potatoes” 1960s and 1970s when we’d go to our favorite restaurant. Our wives would dramatically place their order. “Just a salad,” they would say, in righteous tones and with studied emphasis on “just.” We would then order the T-bone and all the trimmings, not even trying to hide our excitement. Those were fine days.
Now the cardiovascular chickens have come home to roost, and we have been forced to admit that our wives had a point. Health professionals issue constant warnings about consuming red meat while recommending vegetables and fruit. Also, with the current pandemic, meat prices are likely to rise as supplies shrink. It’s time to reconsider that lowly salad.
Some think salads didn’t take off until the “back to nature” movement in the ‘60s. Not quite. The garden salad became popular back in the Roman Empire where leafy greens were served with a salty oil dressing. The word salad comes from the Latin “sal,” referring to salt. The modern garden salad starts with greens covered with a dressing of oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. That salad has been refined in numerous ways so that today we face a plethora of tasty salads including ambrosia, Caesar’s, Greek, Jell-O, potato, bean and carrot.
Salad greens themselves are easy to grow. Most are cool season crops. They like cool weather. In Twin Falls, lettuce, spinach, onions and radishes can be planted outside in March. It is still possible to plant those in May, but by then we face the perennial dilemma of salad growers. Our favorite salad vegetables are not on the same time schedule. Cool season crops don’t like heat. Warm season crops don’t like cold. A typical home salad would contain lettuce and spinach (cool season crops) and tomatoes and cucumbers (warm season crops). You can have lettuce and spinach by late March while tomatoes and cucumbers should not be planted until May.
As days lengthen and temperatures rise, cool season crops get stressed and think it’s time to reproduce. They can bolt and go to seed.
What can we do? First, look for “bolt-resistant” or “slow-bolt” seeds for cool season crops. If you are planting late, choose greens that are more heat tolerant. Kale, generally more nutritious than lettuce, is also more heat tolerant and slower to bolt. So is Swiss chard. Intense heat increases tendency to bolt, so provide greens with some shade during the summer. Plant greens behind taller plants that will provide shade or use shade netting. Shade netting is too heavy to place directly on the plants so use stakes or hoops to elevate. Remember that water stress can also trigger bolting. Keep the soil moist.
There are also warm season greens that may be worth considering. Three that I’ll be experimenting with this summer are edible red leaf amaranth (sometimes called Chinese spinach), New Zealand spinach and Malabar spinach. These are not actually spinach but come from different vegetable families entirely. All three have tasty leaves that can add zest and nutrition to summer salads. These specialty vegetables are sold through seed catalogs. They are not drought tolerant, but with uniform moisture, they will grow rapidly and can be cooked, stir-fried or used in salads.
The planting of greens is straightforward. They prefer well-drained soil with neutral pH. Since they appreciate having higher organic matter in the soil, mix compost with your garden soil before planting. Rake soil to break up clumps. Gently dig a 1/4- to 1/3-inch depression to form rows and spread 2 to 4 seeds per inch in each row. Cover with soil and gently firm. Keep the soil moist, especially until seedlings are established. Crowded plants invite disease. To provide good air circulation, keep rows about 1 1/2 inches apart and, thin plants to 4 to 5 inches apart within rows.
If you are transplanting seedlings from a nursery, dig a hole larger than the hole you will need. The top of the soil pack from the nursery should be at ground level when planted. Don’t plant it deeper.
As your salad greens grow, harvest leaves, beginning with the outer, larger leaves. Be aggressive in harvesting leaves. This will encourage production of new foliage and inhibit bolting. Finally, leaves can become somewhat bitter if the plant experiences much water-stress. To prevent this, keep soil uniformly moist. Greens generally have week root systems. Consequently, they require more frequent watering than other vegetables.
Growing your own vegetables will save you money and help you maintain your family’s health during this pandemic. You will also find the taste and nutritional value of home-grown greens is far superior to anything you could find anywhere.
Garden Wise is presented by the Magic Valley Master Gardener Association. We will try to answer questions of general interest submitted by the community. Email questions to gardenwise@cableone.net.
