Garden Wise: Keeping houseplants healthy in winter

4) Make sure your houseplant hasn’t outgrown its pot. In nature, plants spread their roots out to get the water, air and nutrient they need. The roots of houseplants are bound by their pot. When a root hits the pot wall, it turns and begins to circle the stem. In time, these encircling roots can strangle the plant. We refer to such plants as rootbound. Houseplants will tend to outgrow their pot every few years. If not repotted, the plant will become rootbound. With a severely rootbound plant, you may see roots coming out the drainage holes in the bottom of the pot. To be sure, you need to look at the roots. Remove the plant from its pot and look at the root ball. If it shows some circling, the plant should be repotted. If the roots form a dense mat around the root ball, the plant is severely rootbound. Before repotting, use your knife to cut down through the outer, encircled roots to make the root ball four-sided. This will break the cycle of circling roots and give the plant a chance to grow naturally in a larger pot. Then reseat the plant in a pot not more than 1½ to 3 inches wider and deeper than the previous pot. The problem with repotting in a much larger pot is that the pot will retain too much water, increasing the risk of root rot.