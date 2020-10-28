Garden Wise: Keeping houseplants healthy in winter

While our outdoor plants are bedding down for the winter, let’s turn our attention to houseplants. Winter’s impact doesn’t stay outside. Our indoor plants also have a winter experience. What can we do to keep them healthy as they go through these winter months? Here are five suggestions that will give your houseplants a better winter.
1) Choose a location based on your plant’s needs. Plants have specific needs for light, water, nutrients and temperature. Too often we choose a plant’s location by deciding where it will look good rather than asking ourselves where it will thrive by getting what it needs. During the winter, the amount of light available to houseplants declines and plants slow down, with some going completely dormant. Try to cluster your houseplants where they will benefit from the most sunlight available. During winter this is usually a southern exposure, not so close to a window that the plants are subjected to cold drafts. Houseplants do not appreciate temperature fluctuations. Keep them away from cold and warm drafts. Avoid putting them close to heat vents, radiators, fireplaces or heat appliances.
2) Use less water. Because plants slow down during the winter, they need less water. Overwatering in winter increases the chance of root rot. Far more houseplants are killed by overwatering than by underwatering. Don’t rely on the feel of surface soil. Stick your finger down into the soil or use a moisture meter. When the soil feels dry an inch or two down, it is time to add water. Don’t try to keep plants hydrated by pouring water in the saucer under the pot. This will encourage root rot. Finally, know the specific water requirements of your plant: how much, how often and how delivered. Plants have differing water needs. Some plants will require periodic watering. Others, like cacti and other succulents, might not need watering at all during the winter.
3) Forget fertilizer. As organisms grow, they require specific nutrients to sustain that growth. Since your plants are barely growing during the winter, they don’t need any special nutrients. Giving them fertilizer at this time would jolt them when they should be resting. When your plants start to show new growth in the spring, it will then be time to fertilize, but not now.
4) Make sure your houseplant hasn’t outgrown its pot. In nature, plants spread their roots out to get the water, air and nutrient they need. The roots of houseplants are bound by their pot. When a root hits the pot wall, it turns and begins to circle the stem. In time, these encircling roots can strangle the plant. We refer to such plants as rootbound. Houseplants will tend to outgrow their pot every few years. If not repotted, the plant will become rootbound. With a severely rootbound plant, you may see roots coming out the drainage holes in the bottom of the pot. To be sure, you need to look at the roots. Remove the plant from its pot and look at the root ball. If it shows some circling, the plant should be repotted. If the roots form a dense mat around the root ball, the plant is severely rootbound. Before repotting, use your knife to cut down through the outer, encircled roots to make the root ball four-sided. This will break the cycle of circling roots and give the plant a chance to grow naturally in a larger pot. Then reseat the plant in a pot not more than 1½ to 3 inches wider and deeper than the previous pot. The problem with repotting in a much larger pot is that the pot will retain too much water, increasing the risk of root rot.
5) Remember that one size does not fit all. Plants have differing needs. Some require a near constant flow of water. Others expect far less. Don’t disregard the specific instructions for care of your plants. When you buy a plant at a nursery, you usually get a brief set of instructions. Keep those instructions and follow them. If you don’t have such instructions, use your computer or smart phone and look up information on your specific plant. Your plant may have needs that go counter to the general rules. Some plants love poor soil. Some plants love the shade as much as others love sunshine. Some flowering plants want to be watered from above, others from below. Know your plant.
With that, we will sign off for the winter. The Master Gardeners of Magic Valley hope you have had a positive gardening experience during this difficult year. We thank you, our readers, for your continued support. Like you, we fervently hope that the new year will bring relief from the pandemic. Our Garden Wise column will return in early spring of 2021.
Garden Wise is presented by the Magic Valley Master Gardener Association. We will try to answer questions of general interest submitted by the community. Email questions to gardenwise@cableone.net.
