Summer in southern Idaho is when the raspberries are ripe. Home-grown raspberries provide a generous supply of flavorful fruit for fresh eating, cobbler, jam, smoothies and a host of deserts.
The raspberries we enjoy were developed from the native wild European raspberry and the North American raspberry common in forests around the world. Early use was medicinal, with garden domestication occurring only 400 to 500 years ago. Major commercial production occurs in Russia, Poland, the United States, Serbia and Mexico.
Raspberry plants are available locally in the early spring as bare root plants. They can be found displayed with the bare root fruit trees. These plants tend to be reasonable in price and are the easiest and most economical way to establish a patch. Plants in gallon, or larger, pots can be found in the nursery later in the spring. Less common varieties of raspberries are available by ordering online or through a fruit nursery catalog. Read about the fruit and plant characteristics, match a variety to your needs and conditions and order during the late winter for best availability.
An important consideration in variety choice is when and how the raspberries in your garden are going to flower and fruit. Raspberries are of two types: summer fruiting and fall fruiting.
The summer fruiting types have a large crop beginning in mid-June and continue through mid-July. There are varieties that ripen early in that window of fruiting and varieties that ripen late. If you want a very long season, plant an early and a late variety. The fall fruiting raspberries bear either one or two crops in a year, depending on how they are pruned. They can produce a crop in June to July and another in August to October.
Pruning of summer fruiting raspberries is done in early spring when canes are dormant. Cut the canes that produced fruit the previous year completely to the ground and leave the new canes that grew the previous year, removing just the tip of the cane down to stronger buds. Those canes will flower and fruit in the current growing season. New canes will grow from the ground around them.
With fall fruiting raspberries, there is a choice of two pruning methods. The first method is to leave all the canes on the plant in early spring. The canes that fruited the previous year will flower and fruit again in the current year. Those can be cut to the ground after they are harvested in the summer. Meanwhile, the new canes that grow will flower and fruit in the late summer to early fall – fall fruiting. The second pruning method for fall fruiting raspberries is less labor intensive. It involves cutting all of the canes completely to the ground in early spring when the canes are dormant. In this method, the new canes that grow in the current season will flower and fruit in the fall and will yield a single large crop
When preparing soil for raspberries, make sure the location is well drained to avoid root rot favored by damp soil. Remove all of the weeds and grass and till to loosen the soil. In the early spring, place the plants 1 ½ to 3 feet apart in rows 6 to 8 feet apart. In a garden situation, 10 to 20 feet of row will produce ample fruit for a family. Generally some type of trellis is needed to support the canes. When pruning, tie all of the canes kept to the wire or twine of the trellis. Trellis can be elaborate with wood and wire, or as simple as metal fence posts with twine between them to support the canes.
Irrigation of raspberries is required during dry periods and weeds and suckers from the plants need to be controlled between rows. Plants benefit from fertilization in spring before the new canes begin to grow and again soon after the berries set. In the alkaline soils common in southern Idaho, the plants may develop yellow leaves from lack of iron (iron chlorosis) which will require an iron treatment.
For specifics on variety choice, pruning techniques and more, refer to the University of Idaho Bulletin 868, Growing Small Fruit Crops in Short-season Gardens and Bulletin 812 and Growing Raspberries and Blackberries in the Inland Northwest and Intermountain West, available free of charge at your local University of Idaho Extension Office or on the web at uidaho.edu/extension/publications.
