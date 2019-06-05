It’s gardening time. If you have already started a vegetable/herb garden, there is maintenance work to do and possibly rotation of crops as you harvest some early cool-season crops like spring greens, scallions and peas. If you have tomato and potato plants growing, it may be time to hill them up. Most important, if you haven’t started a garden yet but would like to, there is still time to have a bountiful harvest of summer veggies.
Maintenance work starts with pruning back herbs like sage, rosemary, oregano and parsley to encourage a constant supply of tender young leaves. If you put in carrots, beets, celery or other vegetables by seed, it is probably a good time to thin them out. Pay attention to proper spacing. One of the easiest and most frequent mistakes of home gardeners is crowding their beds. This hampers healthy growth (especially of tubers), depletes nutrients, invites pests and enables the rapid spread of plant diseases. Vegetables from a crowded bed tend to be stunted and deformed.
When potato and tomato plants get to be 5 to 6 inches tall, it is time to hill them up. You might think that new potatoes would grow under the seed potatoes you planted. They don’t. They grow above those seed potatoes. If those seed potatoes were planted within an inch or two of the soil-surface, developing potatoes risk being exposed to sunlight. When this happens, the potatoes produce chlorophyll which gives them a greenish cast. They also produce the toxic alkaloid solanine and a related alkaloid chaconine. These compounds are present in all members of the nightshade family and are most concentrated in deadly nightshade (Atropa belladonna). These toxic chemicals help the potato plant by keeping insects at bay, but they are toxic to humans. These toxins are more concentrated in the presence of photosynthesis. Consequently, the National Institutes of Health warns people not to eat potatoes with green skin. The skin is where these toxins are most concentrated.
Experienced potato growers protect growing potatoes from sunlight. That means keeping them well covered until harvest and then storing them away from light. As potato plants grow, add straw, hay and soil around the stems to give the growing potatoes adequate cover. By mixing hay or straw with soil, you create a lighter soil cover which makes harvesting the potatoes easier. You may have to hill up several times during the growing season. Don’t worry about covering up lower foliage, it won’t hurt the plant and it can significantly improve yield.
Similarly, when your starter tomato plants get to be 5 to 6 inches tall, they also benefit from hilling up. Trim off the bottom smaller branches of each tomato plant, leaving only the larger branches above. Then build up the soil around the plant stem, leaving a gap between the new soil surface and the new lower branches of the plant so developing fruit doesn’t touch the ground. This helps stabilize the stem and enables the plant to send out more roots and supply more nutrients to the fruit.
With most plants, you want to avoid planting too deep or building up soil around the stem. Tomatoes are an exception to that rule. They respond positively to hilling. Hilling strengthens tomato plants and improves the harvest. Also, if you haven’t already done so, provide support for each growing plant before heavy fruit develops. Use stakes or tomato cages. You can easily find these at your local nursery or garden center.
If you haven’t yet put in a garden, don’t worry. There is still time to have a bountiful harvest of summer veggies. This is the time for planting warm season crops like cucumbers, okra, summer squash, winter squash and melons. These plants are very cold sensitive, so for Magic Valley, late May and early June is the right time to get them in. Remember that these vegetables are heavy feeders and they need room to grow. Don’t crowd them. If you have limited space, use trellises or cages for your cucumbers and summer squash and even for smaller varieties of winter squash. If you have raised beds, consider doing what I do, planting them near the raised bed border and letting them grow over the side and down. Each year I have beautiful winter squash and melons growing on the ground, some on patio pavement and some on a rock garden. If the plant itself is securely rooted in rich soil, the fruit will grow just fine, wherever it is. Happy gardening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.