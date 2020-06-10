Garden Wise: Idaho peppers

Hot and sweet peppers originated in South and Central America where they enjoy unlimited light, heat and a long growing season. In much of Latin America, it is hard to imagine a meal that does not include peppers in some form. Many peppers have migrated to northern climes and have certainly found a place on our dinner tables. It’s not just as a flavorful addition to salads either. Hundreds of mouth-watering recipes either feature peppers as the main star or in a supporting role: sausage and blue cheese stuffed red peppers; spinach and rice stuffed green bell peppers; breakfast stuffed poblanos; red pepper soup; jalapeno poppers; chile rellena; fajitas, — you get the idea. Americans have embraced peppers.
What excites us about peppers starts with the sweetness and the heat. Some peppers, like the familiar bell pepper, when harvested green, have a mild sweet flavor. As they ripen, they turn colors, yellow, orange, red, and they increase in heat as they ripen. Others, like jalapenos, don’t need to turn colors. They may be green, but they are hot. In cooking, fresh peppers are considered vegetables. When peppers are dried and ground, they are spices. Dried peppers like cayenne can be tossed in a stew whole or applied ground or as pepper flakes.
Most of the domestic peppers in our supermarkets were grown in warmer states like California and New Mexico. Magic Valley gardeners want to know if we can grow peppers in our gardens. The answer is a conditional “yes.”
To learn more about growing peppers in Magic Valley, I asked Andy West, our Twin Falls County extension educator in horticulture for advice. I asked if anyone in the community really understands peppers. He recommended a local horticulturalist, Jamie West, who happens to be his wife. About a week later, I drove out to the West’s home and garden in Hansen. After interviewing Jamie, I understood why Andy had recommended her. She knows peppers. Jamie is a graduate of the horticulture program at Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg. An Idaho native who grew up in Burley, she met Andy while they were both working in horticulture in Idaho Falls. She worked in a landscape design company and more recently for Kimberly Nurseries. Now she runs a home-based business with the West’s children, growing seedlings in their greenhouse and selling them to neighbors and others savvy enough to seek out good vegetable starts.
According to Jamie, the major obstacle in growing peppers in our area is the weather. Pepper plants crave sunlight and lots of it, 6 – 8 hours a day. They require warm temperatures, preferably over 70 degrees for a sustained period. Seeds won’t germinate in soil that’s cooler than that. Compounding the problem is the fact that seedlings and established pepper plants grow slowly. They need a long growing season, and ours is not.
Jamie suggests that the most typical mistakes home gardeners make with pepper plants are 1) planting too early, 2) not providing enough light, and 3) growing the wrong varieties. It always helps to ask other gardeners what varieties have worked well for them. Jamie has had success with early jalapenos, Ace bell, gourmet rainbow, serrano and ancho (poblano) peppers.
Here are some additional tips for growing peppers successfully in southern Idaho. First, buy seedlings (vegetable starts) at a nursery or, if you have a greenhouse or indoor-grow lamps and heating mats, grow your own. Don’t try to grow peppers from seed in the garden. Seeds are slow to germinate and our spring temperatures are much too cool. By the time seedlings emerge in the garden, the growing season will be half over. Remember, even after seedlings emerge, they grow slowly. Next, if growing from seed, find “early varieties,” meaning less cold-sensitive. Also check “days to harvest.” This tells you how many days between planting in the garden and harvesting. Choose seeds requiring the fewest days to harvest. Both as seedlings and in-ground, make sure your soil has good drainage and keep soil evenly moist, neither dry nor soaked. Mulching helps to keep moisture in the ground and reduces water use. Avoid planting peppers close to any vegetable that could potentially shade them. Give them full exposure to sunshine.
Finally, don’t expect miracles. Some vegetables are very forgiving. Pepper plants aren’t. They need what they need. Last summer, virtually no gardener in southern Idaho had much success with peppers. We simply had too few warm, full sunshine days. In other words, pepper plants need the weather to cooperate. If it doesn’t, don’t stress out. There’s always next year.
