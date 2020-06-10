Garden Wise: Idaho peppers

Here are some additional tips for growing peppers successfully in southern Idaho. First, buy seedlings (vegetable starts) at a nursery or, if you have a greenhouse or indoor-grow lamps and heating mats, grow your own. Don’t try to grow peppers from seed in the garden. Seeds are slow to germinate and our spring temperatures are much too cool. By the time seedlings emerge in the garden, the growing season will be half over. Remember, even after seedlings emerge, they grow slowly. Next, if growing from seed, find “early varieties,” meaning less cold-sensitive. Also check “days to harvest.” This tells you how many days between planting in the garden and harvesting. Choose seeds requiring the fewest days to harvest. Both as seedlings and in-ground, make sure your soil has good drainage and keep soil evenly moist, neither dry nor soaked. Mulching helps to keep moisture in the ground and reduces water use. Avoid planting peppers close to any vegetable that could potentially shade them. Give them full exposure to sunshine.