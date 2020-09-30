Garden Wise: Harvest and store herbs at their peak

If you are harvesting for flowers, as in the case of lavender, cut the flower stalks before the blooms are fully open since they will continue to open as they dry. Herbs harvested for seed, such as dill, coriander, anise and fennel, need to be cut after the seeds are ripe, but before the seeds begin to shatter from the heads. Roots such as sweet flag or orris should be dug in the autumn, after the plant compounds have made their way down to the roots in preparation for cold weather. Scrub the roots clean before preparation for storage.

The most common way to store herbs is dried. To dry herbs, hang them in loose bunches upside down in an evenly warm (70 degrees F), well ventilated spot. An attic or shed may be ideal. Air drying should be done out of any direct sunlight. Suspend plants in paper bags, if necessary, to accomplish this. Drying will take three days to several weeks, depending on the herb and the plant part. Room drying on trays also will work. Kitchen oven drying is tricky. The heat given off by the pilot light of a gas oven or an oven light is often enough to dry an herb crop. Take care not to “cook” your herbs with too much heat (above 100 degrees F). Adjust the oven control to warm, insert the filled tray and leave the oven door partially open. Microwaving between two paper towels for 2 to 3 minutes will dry herbs and any type of food dryer can be used.