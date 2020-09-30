Garden Wise: Harvest and store herbs at their peak

Many of us have herbs in our home gardens. This time of year, herb growth gets ahead of fresh consumption, leaving material to harvest and store for winter use. The colder weather also threatens to freeze annual and tender perennial herbs, ending their season.
Herbs contain fats, oils and volatile chemicals that give the plants their qualities such as a smell, taste or a purported medicinal property. These chemicals are concentrated in the root, leaves, flowers or seeds and are fragile in nature. An improper harvest technique or preservation and storage method can decrease their abundance and decrease the quality of the stored product.
Harvest herb leaves any time during the season, but just prior to blooming is a period of peak flavor and fragrance. Gather herbs in the morning on a dry, sunny day after the dew has dried from the plants. Hot afternoon temperatures dissipate the essential oils. Harvest leaves and small shoots with a sharp knife or pruning shears. To stimulate new growth, do not cut into any woody growth. The more regularly the plants are harvested, the more the new growth there will be to use.
Annual herbs and established perennials can be harvested in quantity (cut to within 4 to 6 inches of ground level) at least twice in the season. To not be damaged by cold winter weather, perennials need time to prepare for dormancy, so do not cut them severely late in the fall. Annuals and tender perennials that will not overwinter should be cut to the ground before the first fall frost. If the plants freeze in the garden, they will lose most of their herbal value. If there is any doubt about the weather, cut the herbs, as they will not grow much more during the cooler weather anyway. The flavor of some herbs, such as sage, is improved by a couple of light frosts. Not until a deep freeze occurs will the productive cycle of these plants end for the year.
If you are harvesting for flowers, as in the case of lavender, cut the flower stalks before the blooms are fully open since they will continue to open as they dry. Herbs harvested for seed, such as dill, coriander, anise and fennel, need to be cut after the seeds are ripe, but before the seeds begin to shatter from the heads. Roots such as sweet flag or orris should be dug in the autumn, after the plant compounds have made their way down to the roots in preparation for cold weather. Scrub the roots clean before preparation for storage.
The most common way to store herbs is dried. To dry herbs, hang them in loose bunches upside down in an evenly warm (70 degrees F), well ventilated spot. An attic or shed may be ideal. Air drying should be done out of any direct sunlight. Suspend plants in paper bags, if necessary, to accomplish this. Drying will take three days to several weeks, depending on the herb and the plant part. Room drying on trays also will work. Kitchen oven drying is tricky. The heat given off by the pilot light of a gas oven or an oven light is often enough to dry an herb crop. Take care not to “cook” your herbs with too much heat (above 100 degrees F). Adjust the oven control to warm, insert the filled tray and leave the oven door partially open. Microwaving between two paper towels for 2 to 3 minutes will dry herbs and any type of food dryer can be used.
When leaves are brittle enough to crumble easily, or when seeds or roots cease to lose weight, they are dry. Store dried herbs in any type of airtight container in a dark, dry place. The ideal storage temperature is less than 60 degrees F. Crush or grind just before use, to preserve the flavor. Bottling even one slightly damp branch will ruin your whole crop, so check your harvest carefully before setting it aside. Under this type of storage, herbs will stay potent for six months to a year. Dried or fresh herbs can also be frozen for future use. Store frozen herbs in freezer bags or glass jars with screw top lids. The flavor and aroma of herbs can also be preserved in vinegars, jellies and other condiments. Edible flowers can be candied.
During the long winter nights, herbs from your garden will add a special touch to meals. With just a little effort this fall, you can enjoy the flavor and potency of your own homegrown herbs all winter long.
Garden Wise is presented by the Magic Valley Master Gardener Association. We will try to answer questions of general interest submitted by the community. Email questions to gardenwise@cableone.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.