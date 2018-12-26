I’ve been passionate about winter squash for decades. Years ago, friends started calling me the “squash man.” I was constantly trying out new recipes for my favorite varieties: Butternut, Buttercup, Banana, Sugar Pumpkin, Dickinson Pumpkin, and, my personal favorite, Blue Hubbard.
There are two types of squash. Summer squash, like zucchini, have a short growing season during which they are very productive, and a short shelf life. Winter squash require a longer growing season, grow more slowly, and some varieties like pumpkin, Hubbard and banana, can produce huge fruit. They also have a longer shelf life.
Acorn should be consumed within a month of harvest. Butternut and Buttercup will usually store well for 2 to 4 months, while Hubbard and Banana will hold for 4 to 6 months.
If you haven’t tried growing your own winter squash, you’re missing out. They are not difficult to grow. The biggest hurdle you face is their space requirements. Winter squash like to spread. In our garden, my Blue Hubbards regularly send out vines 10 to 15 feet. In a small garden, they can easily crowd out other vegetables. Most home growers will plant their winter squash along the edges of the garden, so their vines will spread away from other crop vegetables. So long as the roots are getting nourishment, the vines won’t be too concerned about where they grow. I grow squash out of two raised beds.
I plant them on the edges and train the vines over the side, down to the ground and let them spread out from there. Truth be told, I have had beautiful winter squash growing on patio pavement and over rock gardens.
Soil preparation is important. Optimal pH for winter squash is around 6.0 to 6.5, but I haven’t found squash very fussy. In the valley, most of our soil is more alkaline than that, and a lot of beautiful squash is grown in Magic Valley.
The more organic material you have in the soil, the happier your squash will be. Before planting, incorporate generous amounts of compost or aged manure into the soil. Winter squash thrive on rich soil with good drainage. Nonetheless, I have seen nice looking winter squash growing in soil that was far from optimal.
Because winter squash are heavy feeders, add a balanced fertilizer during the growing season. Also, keep weeds under control, so they don’t pull nutrients away from your squash. I use a balanced fertilizer like 10-10-10. The three numbers refer to the amount of nitrogen, potassium and phosphorus in the fertilizer and are usually indicated by their chemical symbols N, K and P. For squash, nitrogen is the most important with phosphorus being the least. Some growers feel that an optimal mix would be around N = 10, K – 6, P = 3. I generally apply a little fertilizer as a side dressing when the plants are several inches tall, again after the first blossoms appear, and a final dressing at the onset of harvest.
Planting is straightforward. The soil needs to warm up (60+ degrees F) before planting seed. Patience is rewarded. Some growers use black plastic over the soil and cut a hole for each plant.
This quickens the warming process and helps suppress weed growth. If you use seedlings from a nursery, be careful not to disturb the roots in planting.
One deep watering per week is usually adequate. Squash do well with about an inch of water per week. During the hottest and driest part of summer, I increase it to two inches per week.
As the seedlings grow, thin out your plants. Don’t let them crowd each other.
Winter squash attract pests. Squash bugs and vine borers can wipe out your plants quickly if you aren’t vigilant. If necessary, use an insecticide, following directions carefully. Powdery Mildew is also a threat.
Avoid overwatering and crowding plants. In late summer I spray with thin milk (1- part milk to 5-parts water) which helps keep the Powdery Mildew under control.
Squash are ready to harvest when the stems have begun to wither, and you can no longer cut the skin with your thumbnail. Make sure you harvest before the first frost. Even a light frost can damage squash and shorten shelf life. Leave two to four inches of stem on the squash when you harvest. Place the squash in the sun for 7-10 days to cure the skin in preparation for winter storage. Never carry squash by the stem. If the stem breaks off, it will invite rot and shorten storage time.
Store is a dark moderately dry environment with good air circulation. Then, sit back and enjoy the bounty.
