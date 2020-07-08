Garden Wise: Growing the best basil

Basil is a valuable addition to the traditional Idaho vegetable garden. Basil can transform a blah dish into something special. This spicy aromatic herb can be used in soups, stews, pasta dishes, meats and vegetables. It performs well in southern Idaho conditions and can be preserved for off-season use. Fresh basil and preserved products are expensive when purchased and growing your own is so easy!
Basil is grown from seed, although occasionally small plants can be found in local nurseries with the spring bedding plants. A glance at any seed catalog will reveal that basil (Ocimum basilicum) comes in many types, from the traditional Genovese through compact types. There are large leaf basils and small leaf basils and even purple leaf basils! Holy basil and citrus basil are grown for specialty uses. All types of basil are attractive and are worthy of being planted in the landscape as an annual ornamental. Whether in your yard or vegetable garden, they are a great addition to the gardening experience. I have tried many of the various types of basil and found, for cooking and pesto, I always return to Genovese. It has a strong “basil” aroma and flavor that is superb. The others are worth a try because personal taste and use of the plants vary.
Basil seed is tiny and not the easiest to direct sown into the garden. Pelleted seed is available, but expensive. Seeding in our area can begin in late May, as basil prefers warm soil. All basil seed needs shallow planting (one eighth to one fourth inch deep) and to be covered with finely screened soil to avoid soil compaction. A topping of potting mix is suggested by some references. I have found seed emergence to be spotty, but eventually enough seedlings grow to provide a crop. These seedlings get off to such a slow start, that I have transitioned to growing starts from seed under lights in my house. Seeds grow easily and quickly indoors. I start the seed in early to mid-April so seedlings can be transplanted in late May. In the garden, space plants 6 to 12 inches apart, as basil grows into a bush 6 inches to 2 feet tall, depending on variety.
As basil grows, pinch off the tips so the plants become bushy. These tips can be your first plants to meet the kitchen! In July and August, basil will begin to flower. Flowers detract from the quality and growth of foliage. Continual cutting of terminal growth for eating and preservation will delay flowering. Basil can be harvested up to the first hard frost. Exposure to freezing temperature kills the tender leaves and ends the basil season. I have found basil plants easy to care for in southern Idaho conditions. They have had no diseases or insects in my gardens and, with ample water, provide more basil than I can possibly use.
Basil leaves can be roasted with vegetables, added to egg dishes, folded into a fish for baking and minced for tomato sauces. The list of culinary uses goes on and on and is limited only by the imagination. Basil can be used cooked or raw, as in salads. A sprig of basil makes a strong statement as a garnish. Be creative and prepare for your taste buds to be rewarded.
Because basil is so productive and such a treat, it is prudent to preserve some for off-season use. Basil can be dried by tying a bunch of stems together and hung upside down in a warm, dry, shady spot. Direct sun, or too much heat will brown the leaves and ruin them. Strip off the dried leaves and store at room temperature as a crushed spice or whole leaves. Dried or fresh basil can be frozen and transferred directly from freezer to food. Spread leaves out in a single layer to freeze and then transfer to a freezer bag for storage.
Another favorite way to use basil in all seasons is in pesto. In a blender, combine basil leaves, a few parsley leaves, garlic cloves, a little salt and pepper and either pine nuts or walnuts with parmesan cheese with enough olive oil to make a smooth paste. This can be used directly, stored in the refrigerator for a few weeks, or frozen for later use. My favorite storage method is to freeze fresh pesto in an ice cube tray. When frozen hard, the cubes can be transferred to a freezer bag for long term storage. When pesto is needed, just pop a cube into your favorite dish and, voilà, instant yum.
