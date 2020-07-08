Garden Wise: Growing the best basil

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Basil is a valuable addition to the traditional Idaho vegetable garden. Basil can transform a blah dish into something special. This spicy aromatic herb can be used in soups, stews, pasta dishes, meats and vegetables. It performs well in southern Idaho conditions and can be preserved for off-season use. Fresh basil and preserved products are expensive when purchased and growing your own is so easy!

Basil is grown from seed, although occasionally small plants can be found in local nurseries with the spring bedding plants. A glance at any seed catalog will reveal that basil (Ocimum basilicum) comes in many types, from the traditional Genovese through compact types. There are large leaf basils and small leaf basils and even purple leaf basils! Holy basil and citrus basil are grown for specialty uses. All types of basil are attractive and are worthy of being planted in the landscape as an annual ornamental. Whether in your yard or vegetable garden, they are a great addition to the gardening experience. I have tried many of the various types of basil and found, for cooking and pesto, I always return to Genovese. It has a strong “basil” aroma and flavor that is superb. The others are worth a try because personal taste and use of the plants vary.