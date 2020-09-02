Garden Wise: Growing hardneck garlic in Southern Idaho

Plant the cloves in full sun (if possible) or partial sun, with pointed ends up, about 2 inches deep and 4 inches apart. Having shallow roots, garlic does best with regular irrigation. Plants also appreciate an application of balanced fertilizer at 4 inches tall and again a week after bulbing begins in early summer.

By early June, you’ll notice a “stalk” growing from the center of each garlic plant. This is referred to as a scape. If allowed to grow, in most hardneck varieties, it will begin to coil. If left untouched, it will straighten out in time and become rigid. It helps to remove the scape as soon as curling begins. Cut or break it off where it emerges from the top of the leaves. By removing the scape, the plant will redirect energy from the scape to the bulb, resulting in a larger bulb. Don’t discard the scapes. They add delicious though mild garlic flavor to salads, pestos and salad dressings. It is advisable to stop watering two weeks before harvest to assist drying and curing.