Garden Wise: Growing hardneck garlic in Southern Idaho

Hardneck garlic, so named for its hard stem at harvest, has emerged as America’s most popular garden garlic. Fall planting is the preferred method for growing garlic in our area. This involves planting cloves four to six weeks before the ground freezes. In southern Idaho, that means October. This approach enables the garlic to root well and develop a bit of top growth before winter. The cold winter speeds bulbing and plant growth in early summer.
If you receive your garlic before planting time, store in a dry, cool location. The day before planting, separate cloves, keeping the largest for planting and smaller cloves for eating. Larger cloves produce larger bulbs. You might want to amend your garden soil before planting. I add a mix of compost, fish bone meal (for bulb development), and perlite (for aeration and water retention).
Heed this important warning: do not plant garlic from cloves you bought at the local supermarket. In Idaho there is a quarantine on plants and bulbs of onion, garlic, leek, chive, shallot and other Alliums to control onion white rot disease which has had devastating impact on other areas. Only garlic grown in the following counties of Idaho can be planted in Idaho: Ada, Bingham, Blaine, Boise, Bonneville, Canyon, Cassia, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jefferson, Jerome, Lincoln, Madison, Minidoka, Owyhee, Payette, Power, Twin Falls, and Washington. Plants from Malheur County in Oregon can also be planted in Idaho (Idaho State Department of Agriculture, State quarantine law 02, Title 6, Chapter 07: Rules Governing White Rot Disease of Onion (Sclerotium cepivorum) www.agri.idaho.gov). Plants and bulbs from other areas will not be shipped to Idaho. Remember, this rule applies to all members of the Allium family. Anytime you plant onions or other alliums, make sure you are planting locally grown starts or bulbs from approved counties.
Plant the cloves in full sun (if possible) or partial sun, with pointed ends up, about 2 inches deep and 4 inches apart. Having shallow roots, garlic does best with regular irrigation. Plants also appreciate an application of balanced fertilizer at 4 inches tall and again a week after bulbing begins in early summer.
By early June, you’ll notice a “stalk” growing from the center of each garlic plant. This is referred to as a scape. If allowed to grow, in most hardneck varieties, it will begin to coil. If left untouched, it will straighten out in time and become rigid. It helps to remove the scape as soon as curling begins. Cut or break it off where it emerges from the top of the leaves. By removing the scape, the plant will redirect energy from the scape to the bulb, resulting in a larger bulb. Don’t discard the scapes. They add delicious though mild garlic flavor to salads, pestos and salad dressings. It is advisable to stop watering two weeks before harvest to assist drying and curing.
Harvest garlic when the leaves begin to dry. In our area, this will be sometime in July or early August. As a rule, the garlic is ready when a third or more of the leaves have turned. It helps to use one more test. Gently brush off the soil to expose one or two bulbs. If they look fully grown, harvest. If the bulbs seem small, give them another week. Pull up a bulb and check the firmness of the outer skin. The cloves of a mature garlic bulb should fill out the skin of the bulb. The bulb should feel plump. Once ⅔ of the leaves have turned, harvest the garlic regardless of bulb size. You don’t want to risk having the bulbs split.
In harvesting, avoid damaging the bulbs. Wedging a digging fork carefully under each garlic bulb, lift it out of the soil with gentle pressure. Place in a dry, shady spot for a week or two. When dried, clean bulbs lightly. Do not tap the bulbs against a hard surface as they can be easily bruised. Brush off loose dirt, trim the roots, and cut the tops. Store in a dark, dry spot in a mesh bag or basket with adequate air circulation. Storage above freezing and below 41 degrees F will maximize the storage period of 4 to 6 months.
Garlic’s health benefits are legendary, and garlic is without peer in adding flavor and subtlety to the dishes we prepare for our family. No garlic-filled jar or squeeze tube can compete with the glorious taste of garlic fresh from the home garden. Happy gardening and bon appétit.
Garden Wise is presented by the Magic Valley Master Gardener Association. We will try to answer questions of general interest submitted by the community. Email questions to gardenwise@cableone.net.
