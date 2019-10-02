Early in my career, I worked as a computer programmer. Our manager regularly treated us to her favorite adage, delivered as either a criticism or a warning: “Garbage in, garbage out.” Her meaning was clear. If your inputs are poor, your outputs will be poor.”
With that in mind, I’m often struck by how much time gardeners will spend obsessing about their stunted fruit, deformed vegetables, paltry flowers and less-than-perfectly green lawn while spending almost no time thinking about the health of their soil.
Not thinking about soil has consequences. American farmers in the great plains had been cavalier about soil for decades. Finally, in the 1930s many literally watched their remaining topsoil fly away in gigantic dust bowls. In setting up conservation districts to address the crisis, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt famously said, “The nation that destroys its soil, destroys itself.” Farmers have made great strides since the ‘30s in building sustainable soil. Home gardeners are still catching up.
What is soil? Is it the same as dirt? Recently, I attended a presentation by a new member of the University of Idaho Extension staff, Dr. Linda Schott, recent graduate of the University of Nebraska where she completed her Ph.D. in Agricultural Engineering. She carries the job title of “Nutrient and Waste Management Extension Specialist” which means, for our purposes, “soil scientist.” In her presentation, she indicated that when people confuse soil with dirt, she usually corrects them. As she put it, “Dirt is dead. Soil is a living thing.”
Imagine this: In a typical teaspoon of healthy soil, you would find over a billion bacteria. In a square foot of soil, that microscopic biomass would be joined by a host of insects, earthworms, fungi and miscellaneous arthropods forming their own vibrant subterranean ecosystem. And that ecosystem is vital to plants.
As Dr. Schott expressed it, good soil has good structure, balanced pH, and adequate mineral resources to provide plants with essential nutrients. Good structure boils down to a balance between mineral content, air and water pockets, and organic matter.
You have free articles remaining.
Mineral content in healthy soil tends to be about 45% of the total volume. As base rock is weathered, it breaks down into grains of different sizes that eventually become topsoil. The largest grains in soil are sand, followed by silt and then clay. Clay particles are very small and tend to stick together. Healthy soil combines sand, silt and clay particles into healthy loam.
Air pockets and water pockets each tend to comprise about 25% of total soil volume. They are critical in storing and supplying adequate oxygen, aeration and moisture for subterranean life forms and for the plants growing above. Organic matter ideally comprises about 5% of total volume. (Here in Magic Valley, organic matter is usually more like 2-3%.) Organic matter improves structure and provides many of the basic building blocks of life. The living community of organisms in the soil recycles organic matter, making basic nutrients available to plants.
Balanced pH refers to the degree of acidity in the soil. Most plants thrive in a pH between 6 and 7. Under 6, soil is overly acidic, over 7, overly alkaline. When soil is either too acidic or too alkaline, it tends to bind up certain plant nutrients, making it difficult for plant roots to utilize those nutrients.
Mineral resources provide most of the nutrients that plants need. Oxygen (0), carbon (C) and hydrogen (H) are taken directly from air and water. The magic of photosynthesis enables plants to manufacture carbohydrate fuel out of air and water. Nitrogen (the most important plant nutrient) starts in the air but requires recycling by bacteria or other organisms into ammonium or nitrates before it is available to plants. Other essential plant nutrients are obtained directly from the soil. This includes two of the three most essential nutrients — phosphorus (P) and potassium (K). Other macronutrients include iron (Fe), sulfur (S), calcium (Ca), and magnesium (Mg). Soil also provides elements like boron (B), chlorine (Cl), and copper (Cu), required in trace amounts by all plants.
The bad news is that poor soil can reflect such a dizzying array of problems that the home gardener doesn’t know how to accurately diagnose the specific problem. The good news is that the solution to virtually of these problems is the same, add more organic matter. In her illuminating volume, Secrets to Great Soil, Elizabeth Stell describes organic matter as “the cure-all for soil.”
In next week’s column, I will share tips from Elizabeth Stell and from our new extension specialist, Linda Schott, for increasing the amount of organic matter in soil. Finally, on behalf of the Magic Valley Master Gardener Association, I welcome Dr. Schott to our community of local horticultural specialists. I hope we will all take advantage of having her unique and invaluable expertise available to serve our community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.