Garden Wise: Grow your own cherries

Cherries are ripe in the Magic Valley at the end of June and into early July. While you are watching your trees set fruit and ripen, the birds are too. They love cherries! Birds will remove whole fruits or leave a bare pit hanging on the stem. Fruit that is not completely eaten is often subject of a peck or two — ruining it. Deterrents to birds include flopping shiny objects hung in the tree like old CDs and mylar balloons or streamers. Noise deterrents work well but are not an option for the home garden. Netting is effective but it must be held away from the tree by a frame or support to keep birds from sitting on the net to eat through. One year in desperation, I wrapped my whole tree in white row cover held on by clothes pins. The birds could not reach the fruit, but neither could the sun. Fruit ripening was delayed, and the cherries never did develop a full flavor.