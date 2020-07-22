Garden Wise: Give Your Garden a Checkup?

2020 — the year of unprecedented twists and turns. If you visited a garden center or nursery this spring, you found that the pickings were slim, especially if you didn’t get there early! It seems like everyone decided 2020 was the year to plant a garden. Some returned to gardening after a long hiatus, but many were new to it all together. While it seemed so practical to pick out plants and place them in the newly turned soil back in April and May, we’re getting to the point in the summer where weeds, pests and irrigation issues might have many of us a little discouraged with our new gardens. One of the most valuable aspects of gardening is the learning that comes with each new season through trial and error. If your garden is looking a little neglected or has some trouble spots, here are a few suggestions that might help: