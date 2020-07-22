Garden Wise: Give Your Garden a Checkup?

2020 — the year of unprecedented twists and turns. If you visited a garden center or nursery this spring, you found that the pickings were slim, especially if you didn’t get there early! It seems like everyone decided 2020 was the year to plant a garden. Some returned to gardening after a long hiatus, but many were new to it all together. While it seemed so practical to pick out plants and place them in the newly turned soil back in April and May, we’re getting to the point in the summer where weeds, pests and irrigation issues might have many of us a little discouraged with our new gardens. One of the most valuable aspects of gardening is the learning that comes with each new season through trial and error. If your garden is looking a little neglected or has some trouble spots, here are a few suggestions that might help:
1. Feed those plants! Just like other living things, plants need food. If you haven’t applied fertilizer since planting, it may be time to add a side dressing. Pick up a general 20-20-20 fertilizer from your local garden center or farm supply store. You’ll be surprised at how those plants will perk up after a little feeding. Read and follow fertilizer recommendations or use a soil test to determine proper application. Keep in mind that nutrient toxicity can develop if fertilizer is over-applied.
2. Check for pest damage. Some damage is obvious, but some may require closer inspection. Many insects like to feed at night so you may not see them during the day. Pit fall traps are easy to install and provide a glimpse at what may be crawling around your plants. A pitfall trap can by constructed by simply burying a plastic cup so that the rim is level with the soil surface. Add about 1/2” of isopropyl alcohol to the cup in order to preserve any insect that falls in. For help identifying insects you might find, visit uidaho.edu/extension/insect-id. Also, check out UI Extension Entomologist Jason Thomas’s YouTube channel “The Insect Hunter” for additional trapping methods.
Not all insects are harmful so using a broad-spectrum insecticide can kill good insects along with those you want out of the garden. Pollinators like bees and moths can be killed or injured by insecticidal sprays so timing is important. Caterpillars, earwigs, and squash bugs are common this time of year. They damage plants by chewing leaves. You may also see spots or discoloration caused by spider mites, thrips, aphids or other small insects. Remember to look at the underside of leaves. Many pests congregate there.
3. Adjust your irrigation. With hotter days, evapotranspiration of plants increases. Early morning is the optimal time to run the irrigation. Using a sprinkler during the hottest part of the day is ineffective at getting water to your plant roots because wind and heat can whisk much of that water away before it has a chance to soak into the soil. Consider installing drip irrigation or soaker hoses that can be run on a timer during the early morning or evening hours. Because all plants have different moisture requirements, it helps to create a regular irrigation schedule. For established garden plants, infrequent and longer irrigation periods are more desirable than frequent shorter ones.
4. Take out the competition. Weeds drain valuable nutrient, light, and water resources from your garden plants. Pulling rather than spraying weeds is usually the best way to go to avoid damage. Laying mulch or other ground cover can help prevent weeds from germinating.
5. Keep an eye out for early signs of disease. In many cases, once you see a disease, it may be too late to save the plant. Removing diseased plant tissue from your garden can help prevent spread. Providing ample air circulation between plants is also very helpful. Some common diseases, such as powdery mildew and leaf spot, thrive in crowded gardens. Prevention is key for managing most garden diseases.
While there are a million resources online for helping the new and experienced gardener diagnose problems, local help is available through Master Gardener Plant Clinics. Master Gardeners staff the help desk at the University of Idaho Twin Falls County Extension Office every Thursday from 1-4 pm. These volunteers can help identify insect and disease damage as well as offer advice on plant or weed problems. You can also submit questions and photos online by clicking the yellow buttons on the University of Idaho Twin Falls County Extension Horticulture page at https://www.uidaho.edu/extension/county/twin-falls/horticulture.
Garden Wise is presented by the Magic Valley Master Gardener Association. We will try to answer questions of general interest submitted by the community. Email questions to gardenwise@cableone.net.
