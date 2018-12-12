This time of year, buying gifts for friends and family becomes a consuming task. If you have a gardener on your list, there are some great products on the market to make their hobby easier or just more fun.
I walked through several garden departments of local stores and perused some recent seed catalog arrivals and spotted some items that would make excellent gifts.
The best gifts are something that the receiver wants, but may not buy for themselves. This would include items that are too expensive to justify, something they think they don’t really need, or an upgrade for an existing useful item. A good example would be UV resistant clothing. Gardening shirts and hats made from UV resistant materials can protect skin from harmful rays that can result is skin cancer. These come in many flattering and practical designs. This thoughtful gift is something many gardeners would never consider.
Gloves are a perennial gift for gardeners, but why not buy something really special? There are many styles of snug fitting neoprene or latex gloves with fabric tops for comfort and breathability. I go through two or three pairs of these every summer. A special design is extra insulated for cold weather use. These can be finger savers for early spring work in cool, wet soils or good for winter chores. If your gardener has roses, look for gloves designed for their prickly obsession. These are made of tough puncture-resistant material and are equipped with gauntlets that cover lower arms, sometimes as far up as the elbows. They will save fingers and skin from lacerations and thorns.
A gardener can never have too many pruners. Good pruners can be quite expensive and will elicit the “these-cheap-ones-will-be-just-as-good” response from a thrifty gardener. There are hand pruners for general pruning chores and smaller floral pruners designed for fine work and thin stems. A pair of garden shears can be useful for trimming vegetables. Maybe your gardener would benefit from new loppers with a ratchet system that gives a mechanical boost to every cut.
Other tools include specialized hoes and weeders. A hori hori knife is an all-purpose tool with many uses, including weeding. They are extremely useful and are a tool many gardeners would never purchase for themselves.
Another thoughtful tool is a floral shovel. This is absolutely my favorite gardening tool. It is shaped like a regular shovel only in a miniature size. The blade is about six inches wide and eight inches long. It may look like a lightweight, but it will dig ditches and root vegetables, plant bulbs and bedding plants and remove deep-rooted weeds as well as the biggest and heaviest of shovels.
Knee pads or a kneeling pad can make close to the ground tasks easier. A particularly convenient lightweight garden bench can be flipped over to provide a kneeling support with handles to help the gardener get up. I use mine for most gardening chores. Getting closer to the work by sitting or kneeling really reduces back stress and wear and tear. There are other rolling and sliding seats available, often with storage areas for tools or handy pockets for pruners or a water bottle.
Other work aids include buckets with pouches and pockets and aprons to protect clothing and hold small items and tools.
Other gifts might include composting supplies like an attractive bucket to collect materials in the kitchen. What about the birds in the garden? This time of year there is a myriad of bird feeders in the garden centers. A set of wind chimes can add a peaceful note to the garden while a birdbath or small figure can anchor a garden bed. Houseplants or blooming bulbs such as paperwhites or Amaryllis make good gifts for gardeners. Add a package of indoor fertilizer or a decorative pot or jardinière to complete the package.
Waterproof gardening clogs are sure to be appreciated. Sunblock and heavy-duty moisturizers will get lots of use. If your gardener has stiff and sore joints, consider one of the ergonomic tools designed to ease joint stress.
Gardeners appreciate the practical but remember they often have a whimsical side too. Your gift may look a little out of place next to the others they receive. But it will be appreciated every time your gardener uses it — long after the snacks are gone and the socks have holes.
