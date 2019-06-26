Let’s say you have decided to add roses to your landscape. What do you need to know? Planting and caring for roses is not rocket science, but it does require a plan and basic understanding of the challenges involved.
I asked our county extension educator in horticulture, Andy West, about the keys to being successful as a newbie rosarian, or grower of roses. He pointed out two critical keys: choosing the right rose bush and choosing the right site.
You need to decide exactly what type of rose bush you want. There are many types including hybrid tea rose, grandiflora, floribunda, miniflora, miniature, climbing roses and shrub roses. You need to see live examples. You need to visit a nursery or garden center and review the roses they carry, noting the characteristics of each. In our area you might start with Webb Nursery, Windsor’s Nursery or Southern Idaho Landscape Center. They have knowledgeable personnel and stand behind their plants. You can also find some selection of popular roses at the big box stores. Wherever you go, talk to their rose guru. There is no substitute for good information.
Don’t make color your primary concern, at least not yet. First, you want roses that are hardy in this area. The literature will tell you that Twin Falls is in Zone 6b. One of Andy West’s suggestions is that whatever your designated hardiness zone, look for plants at least one zone down from there, just to be safe. In fact, many experienced gardeners in Magic Valley, err on the side of caution and look for plants that are hardy to Zone 4.
In looking at a cultivar, ask if it is susceptible or resistant to any pests or diseases. Even when having the same hardiness zone classification, some roses are hardier than others, some repel pests that can threaten others, and some are more drought tolerant.
Next, turn to site selection. Make sure the site you selected will provide more than five hours of sunlight daily. Roses require sunshine and lots of it. Most simply won’t perform for anything less. Then ask yourself what size and shape you envision for your bushes, tall with large blooms, low with diminutive flowers, climbers to ascend an arbor or trellis, or sprawling bushes to create a hedge?
I also asked Andy if there are predictable mistakes that folks are likely to make when they get started with roses. The first thing he mentioned was planting too deep. If you were to look at a bare root rose plant, you would notice roots on the bottom and several branches on top. The flared point at which the two ends come together is called the bud union, where the desired cultivar has been grafted onto a sturdy root stock. When planted, the flared bud union should be one inch above the soil level. Many people plant the bush with the bud union an inch or two below soil level and end up with a stunted or dead rose bush. The same principle holds true if you are planting a potted rose bush. Make sure the flared bud union is above ground.
With either a spring planted bare root or a potted rose, dig a beautiful hole, 18 inches deep and 2 feet wide. As Rayford Clayton Reddell, author of “The Rose Bible” writes: “I’d rather plant a two-bit rose in a four-bit hole than vice versa.” When backfilling the hole, use half the original dirt to which you’ve added organic matter (peat moss, decomposed leaves, aged compost, etc.) to make the soil more friable. This will allow roots to spread freely and find the nutrients and water they need. You might also add some bone meal or balanced fertilizer to the amended soil.
If planting a bareroot rose bush, create a soil cone within the hole. When you place the rose bush in the hole, position the bud union on top of the cone. Then spread the roots out around the cone and down. Then fill in with the amended soil, tap down lightly, and water.
With a potted plant, water the plant and put it side down, tap lightly and gently slide the plant out. Do not pull by the branches. When it is out, ensure that the plant hasn’t become root bound. If there is evidence of circling roots, take the plant back for replacement or cut off those sections of root that have circled. Then place the root ball in the hole, fill in with amended soil and water. Rose bushes will require extra water during the first season, but don’t go overboard. Watering twice a week should be ample until the heat of summer necessitates more frequent watering.
