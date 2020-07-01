Garden Wise: Gardening with legumes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Legumes are a very important crop to include in the garden for the nutrition that they can provide us as well as the benefits that they can provide our soils and other plants. You see, legumes are a natural nitrogen fixer in the soil. These plants have nodules on their roots that combine with a certain bacterium found in soil that can take atmospheric nitrogen and convert it to the plant-available form. Even after these plants have been removed from the garden, their work with nitrogen fixation in the soil continues to provide the next crop in the rotation with this available nitrogen, whether it is the same season or the next. These plants can also be planted along with our heavy nitrogen feeder crop corn. Legumes require rotation in the garden to keep diseases and insects from affecting the plants if they are planted in the same spot. If you are looking for an organic fertilizer option for your garden, then a rotation of legumes throughout your garden will provide that for you. Plus, you can eat the fruit of the plants and not have to rely on synthetic fertilizers.

So, who are these legumes? They are peas and beans. Other legume crops that are not typically grown in gardens are alfalfa, clovers and peanuts. Let’s look at how to successfully grow beans and peas.