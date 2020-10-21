Garden Wise: Fall tree care

This is the time of year that gardeners are worn out and tired. They just want to give it up for the season and hang up the hose. Before that happens, though, there is one very important yard chore that needs to be done: deep watering of trees.

Fall tree care is really directed toward preventing winter injury. There are two factors to consider in caring for your landscape trees in the fall. The first is providing proper conditions for the trees to enter a deep dormancy. This is important to make them more winter hardy. As fall approaches, increase the time between irrigations. Drying your tree will encourage it to enter a deep dormancy. The second factor is to make sure the root zone does not go into the winter dry, which will allow the tree to desiccate over the winter. This will require a late irrigation.

Plants protect themselves during the winter by going dormant. Deciduous trees drop their leaves to avoid water loss. They develop bud scales to cover next year’s tender shoots to protect them against winter damage. Protective substances develop in the plant cells as the water content of the tissues decreases. Going into winter, plant cells do not contain pure water, but a strong solution with a freezing point considerably lower than 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Plants go through these changes and enter dormancy in response to the shortening daylengths and the cooler temperatures.