Garden Wise: Fall tree care

This is the time of year that gardeners are worn out and tired. They just want to give it up for the season and hang up the hose. Before that happens, though, there is one very important yard chore that needs to be done: deep watering of trees.
Fall tree care is really directed toward preventing winter injury. There are two factors to consider in caring for your landscape trees in the fall. The first is providing proper conditions for the trees to enter a deep dormancy. This is important to make them more winter hardy. As fall approaches, increase the time between irrigations. Drying your tree will encourage it to enter a deep dormancy. The second factor is to make sure the root zone does not go into the winter dry, which will allow the tree to desiccate over the winter. This will require a late irrigation.
Plants protect themselves during the winter by going dormant. Deciduous trees drop their leaves to avoid water loss. They develop bud scales to cover next year’s tender shoots to protect them against winter damage. Protective substances develop in the plant cells as the water content of the tissues decreases. Going into winter, plant cells do not contain pure water, but a strong solution with a freezing point considerably lower than 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Plants go through these changes and enter dormancy in response to the shortening daylengths and the cooler temperatures.
Besides letting your trees dry slightly during the fall, there are several management techniques you can apply during the season. It may be too late to do these this year, but keep them in mind for the future. The first is to help your trees go dormant by not applying fertilizer after mid-July. The excess nitrogen will stimulate new growth, which will not go dormant in time to be winter hardy when the cold weather hits. Avoid pruning after August 1 and before early to mid-November. Pruning, before the plants are dormant in late fall (November), will stimulate new growth which will be susceptible to winter damage. Wait to do any serious pruning until the plants have entered deep dormancy. Any defoliation by mechanical means, or insect damage will render plants more susceptible to winter damage. Leaves are necessary to produce the energy and tissue-building materials that enable plants to go dormant. Control defoliating pests or conditions as they emerge during the growing season.
It is important not to let your landscape trees go into the winter dry. All trees, and especially evergreens, will still lose water during the winter. Deciduous trees will lose water from the smaller branches and twigs. Evergreen trees are clothed with needles that lose water all winter long. The loss will be greater if it is windy, as is common in much of Southern Idaho. The lost moisture must be replaced by the tree’s deep roots, below the frozen layer of topsoil. It is very important that there is water deep in the soil for the tree to draw from during the winter. A deep soaking just before the ground freezes will help your trees avoid winter injury from desiccation. Apply the water to an area from the trunk to several feet beyond the dripline. Several inches of water will be necessary to soak the soil to at least the 18-inch depth. It is not unusual that trees that have gone into the winter dry appear to be frozen when they have actually dried out and desiccated.
Freeze damage on a tree not fully dormant will look identical to damage on a tree that has desiccated. In the spring, needles and branches will be brown and dead. By encouraging a deep dormancy and providing water at depths below the frozen ground, your trees will be protected against either type of winter damage. An ounce of prevention in the fall for your trees is worth more than a pound of cure the next season.
Garden Wise is presented by the Magic Valley Master Gardener Association. We will try to answer questions of general interest submitted by the community. Email questions to gardenwise@cableone.net.
