Fall is an amazing time for horticulture: It’s harvest time! We spend all summer long growing and tending our gardens and now we finally get to eat the fruits of our labors. Apples, peaches, pears, grapes, watermelons, corn on the cob, pumpkin pie and all those other tasty things. Canning season is in full swing for those of us who have been bottling up our harvest to continue this enjoyment throughout the winter months. Most of us tend to forget about fall planting, and suddenly it’s time to begin preparation for winter. Here are a few valuable gardening tips for this time of year.
Fall plantings
This is an excellent time to plant ornamentals and cool-season edibles. Our daytime temperatures are past the heat of summer, the soil is still warm and water is forthcoming in early soaking winter rains. The cooler weather promotes deep root growth. The following list is great for fall planting:
- Pansies: These will give you exceptional color into early winter. A few other annuals for fall are sweet peas, snapdragons, violas, calendula and larkspur.
- Blooming bulbs (tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, alliums): Plant now for a marvelous spring bouquet. Other bulbs to plant are crocus, grape hyacinth, fritillaria, iris, anemones lycoris and snowdrops.
- Natives and other perennials: Pick these up at discount prices now as nurseries are clearing out their inventory.
- Divide existing perennials: Now is the best time to divide your perennials and spread them around your yard and garden or share with friends.
- Garlic: Plant now for a summer harvest of fresh garlic.
- Salad mixes and greens: Sow them now and eat them into November. Additional edibles to plant are peas, radishes, kale and spinach.
Tree watering
Trees need water in the fall to prepare them for our Idaho winters and dry winds, and they may suffer when we shut off our sprinkler systems and drain the ditches. Help your trees out by giving them a few additional drinks of water before the ground freezes. Run your hose and soak the ground under the canopy of your tree. For multiple trees, soak one tree a day until all have been soaked.
Fall Cleanup
Remember that all those leaves are valuable to your soil. Compost them, use them as mulch around your plants, or till them into your garden to revitalize the soil for next year’s growing season. All those old plants from your garden, including your cut down perennials, are superb compost materials. If you don’t have a compost pile, start one this fall and use it as mulch next season.
The Color of Fall
Autumn showcases a beautiful array of colors that we all love. Take time to go for a drive and enjoy the reds, yellows and oranges in all their shades and hues. Although we do not have the masses of color that you will find in the New England states, we have our own spectacular show. If you would like to add more seasonal color to your landscape, check out these plants at your local nursery:
- Native trees and shrubs: sumac, rabbitbrush, serviceberry, currant and chokecherries.
- Non-native trees and shrubs: maples, ginkgo, goldenrain tree, hawthorns, oaks and many more.
Lawn Care
Your cool-season lawn has been abused with the heat of summer. Now that the weather has cooled off, fall is a wonderful time to aerate and fertilize your lawn in preparation for next summer. Preparing now will help your lawn grow a strong and healthy root system and allow the roots to store needed nutrients before heading into winter.
Weed Control
Now is the time to attack those hard to control perennial weeds like common mallow and dandelions. These plants are dormant during the heat of summer and come back when the weather cools down. As weeds are moving nutrients in and out of their roots they are very susceptible to herbicides. Take advantage of fall and spray those hard to kill weeds and feel prepared for the winter months ahead.
Andy West is a Horticulture Extension Educator. For questions or additional information, contact him at 208-734-9590 or andywest@uidaho.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.